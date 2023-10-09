Mr Brown has let it be known that he has no interest in getting back to South Africa after he got deported to Zimbabwe

South Africa was home to Mr Brown for a few months, but when the Zimbabwean refused to renew his work permit, he got deported.

No plans to return to Mzansi - Mr Brown

The Thandolwami Nguwe hitmaker, Mr Brown, has let it be known that he has no interest in getting back to South Africa after he got deported to Zimbabwe.

The musician got deported in May 2023 by Home Affairs after he failed to renew his work permit in the country.

He explained that he had just returned to Mzansi from a gig he attended in Botswana when he was stopped by officials. Mr Brown claimed that he was alone at the time and his label was of no help.

According to Fakaza, he accused his record label of not doing anything to stop the deportation, despite promising him that they would sort everything out in three days. He said that he was told the lawyer fees would be too costly.

Mr Brown worried about his expectant wife

The artist is married and is expecting a child with his wife, who is currently in the country. He mentioned how his only worry is his family. Despite everything, he still has no plans in place to return to South Africa.

“I am just worried about my wife, who is giving birth this month.”

Another factor that he took into consideration when he decided to stay in Zimbabwe was the drama between Makhadzi and Open Mic.

He told ZiMoja at the time:

“To be honest, I am avoiding the drama that is currently happening between Makhadzi and Open Mic.”

Mr Brown and Itu Bokaba have broken up

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba and Open Mic producer Mr Brown have reportedly broken up.

Allegedly, Itu never knew that Mr Brown was married, and she only found out in the media, like everybody else.

