Masked Singer SA winner Holly Rey opened up about her struggles with type 1 diabetes

The singer said she had to take a break from the music scene and focus on her health

Despite her struggles with diabetes, Holly Rey recently released her new project, Ngiyazifela

'Masked Singer SA' winner Holly Rey has released her 'Ngiyazifela' project after taking a break from the music scene to focus on her health. Image: @hollyreymusic

Source: Instagram

Masked Singer SA winner Holly Rey opened up about her health issues and struggles, disclosing that she has diabetes.

Holly Rey has type 1 diabetes

Holly Rey made headlines after she bagged two wins in one month. The singer won the Pop Artist of the Year Award at the Basadi in Music Awards and won The Masked Singer SA on Saturday, 26 August 2023.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Holly Rey spoke about her struggles with type 1 diabetes and why she had to take a break from the music scene to focus on her health.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She said:

“I needed to take a step back to put myself first and stop pushing myself so hard. The music industry is a lot, the entertainment industry as a whole is a lot of work, so I needed to refocus, realign and decide what it is that I want for myself and remind myself why I love making music so much.

"I love to make music and I'm really passionate about it but I don't necessarily like the industry, the fame, hype and all of that, so I needed to remind myself why I love what I love.”

The Masked Singer SA winner also mentioned that taking this break helped her value and see that family is the most important thing and also the people who value you.

"I just wanted to be in the industry making music and doing every event. I never took time to spend quality time with my family. That's the biggest lesson," Holly said.

Holly Rey drops her new Ngiyazifela project

Singer Holly Rey dropped a fresh project called Ngiyazifela. This is the first project Holly has delivered since returning to the music scene.

She announced it on Instagram and posted the cover of it.

"Surprise!!!!!! Ngiyazifela is here!!! We made 1 track, Ngiyazifela, available to enjoy while we wait for the full project. Head to your fav platform to listen now, and don’t forget to pre-order the project."

See the post here:

Her fans flooded her comment section, applauding her for releasing such a fire project:

@femmetravelpreneur complimented:

"It’s fire on repeat this weekend."

@annikiemona said:

"It's a bang."

@yonela1 said:

"Futuristic. It's a jam!"

@naimakaysa wrote:

"Iyasho lil sis."

@lihleli99 said:

"Ngiyazifela is here."

@nelisiwemwase wrote:

"THATHA GHELI"

@lameezy_nellz said:

"Mina ngyazfela ngawe my crush."

@ndzubesintu wrote:

"Yaaaaaaas gal I'll know this one."

Masked Singer SA gifts Holly Rey with a car

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that The Masked Singer SA gifted Holly Rey with a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

The news was shared by the radio personality and producer of the show, Anele Mdoda, on Twitter. Anele shared a shout-out tweet to the singing star as she went to collect her new whip, a Mercedes Benz, as one of the prizes for winning the music competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News