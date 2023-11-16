Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar has confirmed that the South African edition of the Hey Neighbour festival

A fan posted the news on Twitter that the concert was not a scam and the show was going on

The people of Mzansi could not contain their excitement, saving the date for the upcoming concert

Kendrick Lamar has confirmed that 'Hey Neighbour' SA show is not a scam. Images: Jason Koerner, Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Source: Getty Images

Good news for Kendrick Lamar's fans as the Hey Neighbour festival is confirmed and back on the roll for South Africa on 9 December in Pretoria.

Kendrick Lamar's Hey Neighbour confirmed to with poster and video

Taking the announcement poster to Twitter (X app), was user @Rxndai who posted that for South Africa's partygoers the festival will have the Hey Neighbour Pretoria on 9 December, and Rwanda will have Move Africa on 6 December.

He captioned the post and said:

"KENDRICK JUST CONFIRMED HEYYYYY NEIGHBOUR . PG LANG FOOOOOOL."

Check out the post below:

Mzansi amped to have Hey Neighbour festival confirmed

Concert goers were amped for the Kendrick Lamar show, unlike other artists who attempted to come and failed like Burna Boy who wanted to fill up FNB, and Da Baby who was cancelled before his performance plans gained momentum.

These are some of the comments:

@MoreTwoLyf tried all avenues:

"Guys Kitkat South Africa is running a competition to win tickets to Hey Neighbour. I have entered and crossing fingers."

@jojomatches said:

"Guys I wanna go."

@sorrysbu

"We will be there!"

@nozmncube was relieved:

"I was so scared its a scam, thanks God."

@NommyFunDo was excited:

"Last time I saw @kendricklamar live in South Africa was in 2014 and today marks one more month till I see him perform again at the #HeyNeighbour festival. I'm so excited! And yes, that is me screaming in the background. #UniteThroughMusic"

@Starraw2 was amped:

"My preparation for Hey Neighbour has started. Playing Kendrick Lamar."

Trevor Noah gets nominated for 66th Grammy Awards

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Trevor Noah received a nod for the 2024 Grammy awards for his I Wish You Could stand up comedy show.

The nomination announcement was marred by pro-Palestine activists who wanted to cancel the author for now speaking out on the genocide as they wished.

