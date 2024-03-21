South Africans accused the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the African National Congress of violating gross human rights

This came as Ramaphosa prepared to celebrate Human Rights Day in Sharpeville in Vereeniging

Many said the lack of essential services, water, infrastructure and electricity is a sign that the government committed human rights violations

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Mzansi accused Ramaphosa and the government of violating human rights. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images and Tara Moore

Source: Getty Images

SHARPEVILLE, GAUTENG – As the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, geared up to commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre on Human Rights Day on 21 March, South Africans expressed anger at the government, accusing the African National Congress-led government of violating their human rights.

Ramaphosa to celebrate Human Rights Day

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at Sharpeville to commemorate the massacre that occurred in Sharpeville, where apartheid police shot and killed protesters in 1960. Ramaphosa will be joined by families of those who died during the massacre. This year’s Human Rights Day will be celebrated under the theme, Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights, as it coincides with the country celebrating 30 years of democracy.

South Africans feel their rights are violated

Netizens on Facebook, though, saw no need to celebrate Human Rights Day, accusing the government of violating the people’s human rights.

Bongani Mgubela said:

“It is a scandal of monumental proportions that 30 years into democracy, the human rights of many citizens, including children, continue to be grossly violated.”

Ajay Mahlalela Alfred asked:

“What’s Human rights without land, a decent job, potable water and electricity?”

Luigi Hendricks said:

“Human rights, but no water, electricity, road, jobs or houses. Thank you, ANC.”

Zweli Thini Mthoko asked:

“Human rights day without land and equality among people?”

Msholozi Karabo said:

“What rubbish. ANC violates human rights all the time.”

Sharpeville residents slam the government

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Sharpeville residents accused the government of only thinking about them once a year.

Residents complained that things like cleaning their streets and cemeteries only happen once a year. South Africans shred their frustrations.

Source: Briefly News