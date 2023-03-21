People across South Africa have set their time aside to celebrate Human Rights Day on 21 March

The Pan Africanist Congress has called on government to change the public holiday's name to Sharpville Massacre Day

The PAC has accused the government of rewriting history by refusing to rename Human Rights Day

NORTHERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to take the podium at De Aar West Stadium on Tuesday, 21 March, to deliver his Human Rights Day commemoration speech.

Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a Human Rights Day commemoration address while PAC calls for the public holiday to be renamed Sharpville Massacre Day. Image: Filip Singer & WALTER DHLADHLA

As Ramaphosa prepares to address the people of De Aar, the Pan Africanist Congress has intensified its calls for Human Right Day to be renamed Sharpville Massacre Day.

Human Rights Day pays tribute to 69 lives lost during 1960 Sharpville Massacre

As people across South Africa commemorate the Human Rights Day holiday, many reflect on the painful origins of the day.

63 years ago, 69 peaceful protestors, led by the Pan Africanist Congress leader Robert Mangaliso, were gunned down by the oppressive apartheid police, SABC News reported.

The group gathered in Sharpville with over 5 000 protesters to march against the discriminatory pass law.

PAC accuses government of whitewashing history by refusing to rename Human Rights Day

Speaking to eNCA, PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso accused the ANC-led government of trying to distort history by refusing to rename Human Rights Day to Sharpville Massacre Day.

Nyhontso said the protest 63 years ago was organised by PAC leaders of the time, but by refusing the acknowledge the origins of the public holiday, the government is writing the PAC out of SA history.

The PAC leader added that children should not be stopped from knowing the truth about why South Africans celebrate Human Rights Day on 21 March.

South Africans agree that Human Right Day should be called Sharpville Massacre Day

Below are some comments:

@DallasMaloca said:

"Today is Sharpeville Massacre Day. Calling it Human Rights Day undermines the victims of that fateful day. We are condemning the victims to anonymity and absolving apartheid police of their killing."

@KomradeGeorge added:

"There is nothing human rights about this painful day in black history. It is and will always be Sharpeville Massacre Day."

@ThembaENgcobo1 claimed:

"This Human Rights Day should've been Sharpeville Massacre Day or PAC Day. History should be clear and specific."

@Nzimande_mv slammed:

"Sharpeville Massacre Day, not this Human Rights Day nonsense. Hypocrites"

@bhekaNkonyane commented

"Today is Sharpeville Massacre Day. We remember some of those who died in the struggle for freedom."

