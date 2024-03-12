The Independent Electoral Commission fired the official who leaked the MK party and the African National Congress's candidate list

The IEC found that the lists were leaked on the worker's computer, and they asked the employee to motivate why they should not sack him

This came after the two political parties' list of who they put up as candidates became public, drawing a lot of criticism

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has taken decisive action against an employee who leaked the candidate lists of the MK party and the African National Congress (ANC). The individual responsible has been sacked from their position.

IEC fires employee who leaked candidates' lists

According to the IEC, the leaked documents originated from the employee's workstation and were promptly deleted afterwards. Eyewitness News reported that Sy Mamabolo, the commissioner of the IEC, confirmed the termination and emphasised that a thorough investigation into the matter is underway. The leak of the ANC and MK Party's election candidate lists gained attention on social media on Friday, March 8.

ANC's candidate list criticised

Criticism has mainly been directed at the ANC's candidate list due to the inclusion of members facing corruption allegations. Despite recommendations from the ANC's integrity commission to remove these members, the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, defended their inclusion, asserting they are well-qualified candidates.

Survey shows MK party could get more votes than the EFF

In a related election development, Briefly News reported that a studyüü conducted by the Brenthurts Foundation between February and March suggests that the newly-formed MK party could garner more votes than the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The survey indicates a growth in support for the MK party since October, while the EFF's support has declined. Notably, over 70% of respondents expressed openness to a coalition government.

