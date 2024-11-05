The Democratic Alliance's Federal chairperson, Helen Zille, admitted that the party put business above the country

She spoke at the South African Chamber of Commerce UK and said businesses instructed her to shield Cyril Ramaphosa from the EFF and the MK Partry

She also said that she was informed that should the EFF and MK gain more influence, investors would leave the country

Helen Zille said businesses told her to shield Cyril Ramaphosa from the EFF and MKP. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair, Helen Zille, admitted that businesses told her to shield Cyril Ramaphosa from the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party.

Zille makes admission

According to The Star, Zille admitted that the party put the interests of businesses before those of the people of South Africa. Zille said that businesses told her that Ramaphosa was to be protected from undue influence from the EFF and Mkhonto Wesizwe Party. This was because, she said, investors would leave the country as they believed the EFF and MKP were not suitable for South Africa.

The revelation is controversial because the MK Party is the official opposition and the third-largest party in Parliament. Zille pointed out that the MK Party's sudden and unexpected popularity was considered disastrous for the business community, and it threatened to take their businesses out of the country.

GNU slammed

Parties, including the South African Communist Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters, have opposed the DA's involvement in the Government of National Unity. SACP leader Solly Mapaila said the African National Congress sold the liberation movement out after jumping in bed with the Democratic Alliance. Political Analyst Sandile Swana said while private businesses ran the GNU, it was untrue that the EFF and the MK Partry would run the country into the ground.

Swana said that companies did not run away during Zuma's tenure as president, and businesses only ran away during Ramaphosa's tenure at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

