The MK Party's Parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, slammed the Government of National Unity

He spoke during a media briefing where the political party reflected on the Government of National Unity's 100 days of office

He said the GNU is not a government of unity but a coalition led by the Democratic Alliance

JOHANNESBURG — Dr John Hlophe bared his teeth against the government of National Unity and dismissed it as a Democratic Alliance-led coalition.

Hlophe spoke during a media briefing the MK Party held on 17 October 2024 to mark the Government of National Unity's 100th day. He noted that the GNU has already shown signs of disunity and pointed out that it is reversing the gains of transformation.

He observed that laws, including the National Health Insurance Act and the Basic Education Amendment Laws Act, were signs of the reversal of transformation. He then said the MK Party, as the official opposition, is holding the people in power accountable.

Netizens turned on him

South Africans on Facebook railed against him.

Bongani Zwane said:

"Some said the GNU won't last even 100 days, and it is now beyond. So a new narrative has emerged that the GNU has no unity."

Suzan Homu said:

"May you focus on your newly-fornmed party if you are really comfortable."

Titus Podile said:

"It is going to be his political rhetoric for the rest of the next five years."

Khwathelani Mulondo said:

"He was a brilliant judge without a doubt, but politically he's not vibrant."

John Hlophe resigns from JSC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that John Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Services Commission.

His resign came a day before the Weastewrn Cape high court was to hear the Democratic Alliance's application to prevent him from participating in the JSC interviews for judges.

