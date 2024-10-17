Dr John Hlophe Calls GNU a DA-Led Coalition, South Africa Roasts Him
- The MK Party's Parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, slammed the Government of National Unity
- He spoke during a media briefing where the political party reflected on the Government of National Unity's 100 days of office
- He said the GNU is not a government of unity but a coalition led by the Democratic Alliance
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG — Dr John Hlophe bared his teeth against the government of National Unity and dismissed it as a Democratic Alliance-led coalition.
John Hlophe against GNU
Hlophe spoke during a media briefing the MK Party held on 17 October 2024 to mark the Government of National Unity's 100th day. He noted that the GNU has already shown signs of disunity and pointed out that it is reversing the gains of transformation.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
He observed that laws, including the National Health Insurance Act and the Basic Education Amendment Laws Act, were signs of the reversal of transformation. He then said the MK Party, as the official opposition, is holding the people in power accountable.
Netizens turned on him
South Africans on Facebook railed against him.
Bongani Zwane said:
"Some said the GNU won't last even 100 days, and it is now beyond. So a new narrative has emerged that the GNU has no unity."
Suzan Homu said:
"May you focus on your newly-fornmed party if you are really comfortable."
Titus Podile said:
"It is going to be his political rhetoric for the rest of the next five years."
Khwathelani Mulondo said:
"He was a brilliant judge without a doubt, but politically he's not vibrant."
John Hlophe resigns from JSC
In a related article, Briefly News reported that John Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Services Commission.
His resign came a day before the Weastewrn Cape high court was to hear the Democratic Alliance's application to prevent him from participating in the JSC interviews for judges.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za