Economic Freedom Fighter president Julius Malema said that he is not afraid of United States president Donald Trump and that it is the other way around

Malema spoke while visiting Koppies in the Free State on 25 May 2025 to campaign for the by-elections in the area

He closed his address by singing Kill the Boer, and this angered many South Africans

KOPPIES, FREE STATE — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, blasted United States President Donald Trump during the party's by-election campaigning in Koppies, Free State, on 25 May 2025. He closed his speech off with the Kill the Boer chant.

Malema roasts Donald Trump

The TikTok account News Nexus Official posted a video of Malema's address on its @NewsNexusOfficial TikTok account. In the video, Malema said he will never be intimidated by America or Donald Trump. He said they were talking about him. He said the attendees of the bilateral meeting between Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa were gossiping about him.

"If they were not gossiping about me, they could have called me into that meeting. I would have answered everything that Donald Trump wanted from us. They're scared of me," he said.

Malema said Trump would never confront him about the singing of the Kill the Boer song in South Africa because Malema would confront him with the truth. He called Ramaphosa a coward and said that he was shaking in fear of Trump.

Julius Malema was in the Free State. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

View the TikTok video here:

Malema then closed his address by singing Kill the Boer. Samkele Maseko posted his chant on his @samkelemaseko X account.

Watch the X video here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens on X were not impressed with his singing.

Siphiwo-M said:

"He must go to jail this one."

iTouchCandi said:

"Attention seeker, this one."

We Chillin AFR said:

"He is clout chasing as usual. He needs to be removed."

Kelly N said:

"This is a rebel group, not a political party."

Mjamisto said:

"Malema is not the leader who will take us forward. He is still living in the 1970s."

