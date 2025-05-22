Activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has defended Julius Malema after bold remarks were made about him at the Oval Office

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump had a tense meeting to discuss the false claims of a white genocide in South Africa

Now, Ntsiki Mazwai has come out to publicly declare that she stands by Malema, despite their differences

Ntsiki Mazwai has defended Julius Malema amid the tense scrutiny he faced at the Oval Office. Image: Miss Ntsiki Mazwai/ Instagram, Emmanuel Croset/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Following South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump's meeting at the Oval Office, Ntsiki Mazwai has relayed her endless opinions. This time, she seemingly defended the one man she never saw eye to eye with, Julius Malema.

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Malema

The last time Ntsiki Mazwai publicly slammed Julius Malema, she called him a failed politician. Ntsiki was not impressed by Malema, stating that he was willing to enter into a discussion with the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) to talk about the implementation of the budget speech tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on 12 March 2025.

Now it seems as though Ntsiki has had a change of heart. At least for now.

Mazwai boldly wrote on X, "LONG LIVE COMRADE JULIUS SELLO MALEMA. AY’JIKI."

An X user who is aware of Ntsiki's stance with the EFF leader asked, "Last time I checked, you were praising MKP and jiki jiki. Here you are now praising Julius Aybo!! I think you are very confused, Sisi."

However, Ntsiki Mazwai defended herself, saying, "I can praise them all."

Responding to another person, Mazwai said it is important to publicly reveal who the protect politicians are, "Please, I know I look crazy. But at the end of the day, we must always make it clear who our protected entities are. Otherwise, we are gonna destroy ourselves."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai defending Malema

Mzansi is confused by Ntsiki's remarks, questioning where she stands with Julius Malema.

@siyanda191 said:

"I hope you will protest. When he's behind bars, for treasonous acts."

@pmatshaba51 shared:

"Honestly, Ntsiki, you are the most sensible person. You take no grudge but give praise where it's due."

@Pule_Ale stated:

"The same guy who doesn’t see you and even refuses to come to your struggling podcast. You are such a joke."

@Thabangchueu said:

"If he is clever, his political career has been revived, he must just be with other progressive forces."

@nduhmancinza84 asked:

"You have a serious problem. Are you sure you're not hacked?"

@Wa82758Mailula encouraged:

"Salute, mamiya. Please teach fellow women about the struggle. The time to focus on the kitchen only is up.. It's time to prepare for the coming generations."

@mafresh13 exclaimed:

"I love this. United we stand!"

Ntsiki Mazwai takes swipe at Johann Rupert ahead of white house visit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai took a swing at Johann Rupert on social media, after news that he would join President Cyril Ramaphosa in the United States. Ntsiki Mazwai likened him to the Guptas.

"Rupert is the real Guptas," Ntsiki Mazwai boldly stated.

She joined the list of people who were opposing the decision to have Rupert and other golfers as part of the South African delegation to the Oval Office.

Source: Briefly News