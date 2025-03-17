Ntsiki Mazwai Throws Shots at Julius Malema, SA Reacts: “You Never Healed From ‘Failed Poet’”
- South African controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently threw shots at Julius Malema on social media
- The activist shared a picture of the EFF President on her Twitter (X) page and labelled him a failed politician
- Many netizens flooded the comment section dragging Ntsiki Mazwai for labelling Malema as a failed politician after he labelled her a failed poet
Bathong! Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai are still at loggerheads. The controversial poet didn't shy away from calling the EFF president's names on social media recently.
The activist posted a picture of Julius Malema on her Twitter (X) page and labelled him a failed politician after he said that he was willing to enter into discussions with the African National Congress (ANC) over the implementation of the budget speech which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled on 12 March 2025.
Former ‘BBMzansi’ Star Sinaye Kotobe Takes a Break From Social Media, SA Reacts: “He Looks So Tired”
This also happened after Malema labelled Mazwai a 'failed poet.'
See the post below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens drag Ntsiki Mazwai
Shortly after she labelled Julius Malema a failed politician, many netizens dragged the poet to hell and back on social media. Here's what they had to say:
@Iam_PhilileD said:
"You never healed from ‘failed poet.'"
@SiveMamvulane wrote:
"Stop whatever drug you taking Sisi, you guys understand if Zuma is fighting for ANC membership, when CIC is going to negotiate he failed. Sukuba muncu."
@AmunTheAfrikan commented:
"You'll never get over it, even when you know that this has nothing to do with personal feelings. Has his personal opinion left such a hole in your heart that you just want every opportunity for your vendetta?"
@LeslesMestar mentioned:
"What's wrong when he says "He'll engage with ANC", balance me very fast. Because you're seemingly a selective influencer, nobody talks about Floyd's visit to Rupert & asking him for a donation of something he wanted to do in Limpopo, what about Zuma who was meeting Clive Derby?"
@Makarbatsi responded:
"It's interesting to Observe that the Majority of Young Black popular individuals are envious towards Julius Malema, Because none of them will ever Rise to the Higher Heights that Julius Malema reached at a young age, Julius was Born to Be a leader and a President in Gods timing."
Budget impasse an opportunity: Malema
Meanwhile, Malema also added that political parties' refusal to accept a VAT increase presents other parties not part of the Government of National Unity to possibly join the GNU. He said the initial talks about the GNU were focused more on positions in the cabinet than what the GNU set out to achieve.
The EFF's stance on the GNU
- The EFF's Julius Malema rejected the Government of National Unity in June 2024 after the 2024 general elections took place a month before
- He said that the EFF would not be part of a Government of National Unity with right-wing political parties
- He said he would support a Government of National Unity without the Democratic Alliance or Freedom Front Plus
- The ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji invited the EFF to join the Government of National Unity in September
Julius Malema said GNU has collapsed after budget speech conflict
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema slammed the GNU and said it collapsed after the budget speech was postponed. Godongwana's speech was postponed from February to March, which he delivered on 12 March.
Malema spoke in Parliament and delivered a scathing criticism of the Government or National Unirt. He said that the government is denying the people of South Africa an opportunity to see what is happening in the country. He added that the government has no capacity to present a budget.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za