South African controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently threw shots at Julius Malema on social media

The activist shared a picture of the EFF President on her Twitter (X) page and labelled him a failed politician

Many netizens flooded the comment section dragging Ntsiki Mazwai for labelling Malema as a failed politician after he labelled her a failed poet

Ntsiki Mazwai labelled Julius Malema a failed politician. Image: Oupa Bopape, Per-Anders Pettersson

Bathong! Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai are still at loggerheads. The controversial poet didn't shy away from calling the EFF president's names on social media recently.

The activist posted a picture of Julius Malema on her Twitter (X) page and labelled him a failed politician after he said that he was willing to enter into discussions with the African National Congress (ANC) over the implementation of the budget speech which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled on 12 March 2025.

This also happened after Malema labelled Mazwai a 'failed poet.'

Netizens drag Ntsiki Mazwai

Shortly after she labelled Julius Malema a failed politician, many netizens dragged the poet to hell and back on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@Iam_PhilileD said:

"You never healed from ‘failed poet.'"

@SiveMamvulane wrote:

"Stop whatever drug you taking Sisi, you guys understand if Zuma is fighting for ANC membership, when CIC is going to negotiate he failed. Sukuba muncu."

@AmunTheAfrikan commented:

"You'll never get over it, even when you know that this has nothing to do with personal feelings. Has his personal opinion left such a hole in your heart that you just want every opportunity for your vendetta?"

@LeslesMestar mentioned:

"What's wrong when he says "He'll engage with ANC", balance me very fast. Because you're seemingly a selective influencer, nobody talks about Floyd's visit to Rupert & asking him for a donation of something he wanted to do in Limpopo, what about Zuma who was meeting Clive Derby?"

@Makarbatsi responded:

"It's interesting to Observe that the Majority of Young Black popular individuals are envious towards Julius Malema, Because none of them will ever Rise to the Higher Heights that Julius Malema reached at a young age, Julius was Born to Be a leader and a President in Gods timing."

Julius Malema was labelled a 'failed politician' by Ntsiki Mazwai. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Budget impasse an opportunity: Malema

Meanwhile, Malema also added that political parties' refusal to accept a VAT increase presents other parties not part of the Government of National Unity to possibly join the GNU. He said the initial talks about the GNU were focused more on positions in the cabinet than what the GNU set out to achieve.

The EFF's stance on the GNU

Julius Malema said GNU has collapsed after budget speech conflict

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema slammed the GNU and said it collapsed after the budget speech was postponed. Godongwana's speech was postponed from February to March, which he delivered on 12 March.

Malema spoke in Parliament and delivered a scathing criticism of the Government or National Unirt. He said that the government is denying the people of South Africa an opportunity to see what is happening in the country. He added that the government has no capacity to present a budget.

