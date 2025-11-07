Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has cooperated with the KwaZulu-Natal police amid ongoing investigations

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi named Mchunu during his explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025

The KZN Police Commissioner alleged that Mchunu was helping shield criminal cartels operating in the country

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has handed over his electronic devices to the police amid investigations into corruption and political interference. Image: GovernmentZA

KWAZULU-NATAL – Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has officially handed over his electronic devices to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mchunu, who is currently on special leave, has been implicated in allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. The allegations stem from a press briefing held by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner alleged that Mchunu worked together with Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya to disband the Political Killings Task Team in order to shield criminal cartels operating in the country.

Mchunu reiterates full cooperation with the law

Speaking to Briefly News, Mchunu’s spokesperson, Sthembiso Mshengu, confirmed that the minister voluntarily handed over his electronic devices to KZN-based police on 6 November 2025.

“Mr Mchunu reiterates his full cooperation with all lawful processes and reaffirms his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law,” Mshengu said.

He added that the minister maintained his innocence from the onset of the allegations and had nothing to hide.

