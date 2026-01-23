Ekurhuleni Mayor Dr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has denied reports linking him to high-profile deaths and alleged misconduct, calling them a smear campaign

He rejected claims that he was involved in DJ Bongani Mfihlo’s killing or misled police over the death of former auditor Mpho Mafole

Xhakaza said the attacks escalated after the city began acting on the Madlanga Commission’s findings and suspending senior officials

Ekurhuleni Mayor Dr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has hit back at reports linking him to high-profile deaths and alleged misconduct, calling the coverage part of a smear campaign.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), Xhakaza dismissed claims during a media briefing in his Germiston office on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Xhakaza dismissed the serious allegations

The Ekurhuleni mayor denied that he was involved in the fatal shooting of DJ Bongani Mfihlo or that he misled police in the death of the city’s former auditor, Mpho Mafole.

“I reject the insinuation and any suggestion that I interfered with, influenced or sought to derail any investigations in the strongest possible terms," he said

He also critiqueD what he referred to as a 'trial by headlines' and called on the public to refrain from drawing any assumptions or conclusions that could undermine the integrity of the investigations.

Speaking on the Madlanga commission

EWN further reported that Xhakaza said those implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry were targeting him after the municipality began taking action based on the commission’s findings.

“The moment we started enforcing consequences, there was pushback, especially on social media. Some individuals, whom we took to court, have shifted platforms to continue smearing my name,” Xhakaza said.

The Ekurhuleni municipality has been under intense scrutiny following the Madlanga Commission, which exposed cases of corruption, irregular tenders, and other alleged misconduct. In response, Xhakaza has suspended several senior officials based on the commission’s findings.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s head of Human Resources, Linda Gxasheka, was placed on precautionary suspension following explosive testimony at the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality and corruption. Witnesses alleged that Gxasheka financially benefited from protecting the suspended acting Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, from disciplinary action connected to controversial deals and misconduct.

Former Ekurhuleni municipal manager Dr Imogen Mashazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she was challenged about the legitimacy of her doctoral title and asked to explain her academic credentials. Her testimony sparked additional attention as she also faced scrutiny over other aspects of her record while defending her role and decisions during her tenure.

Previously, Briefly News reported that suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department(EMPD) deputy chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi admitted before the Madlanga Commission that he and officers under his command refused to submit to a criminal record check (fingerprint vetting) during a 2022 background-screening process initiated by the department. The refusal was part of a broader controversy in which the vetting process uncovered numerous officers with criminal records, and Mkhwanazi’s non-compliance helped stall the effort to fully vet personnel. His testimony forms part of an extensive scrutiny into alleged misconduct, corruption, and governance failures within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

