South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi was not released on bail

He appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates' Court on 20 April 2026 after he was arrested following a raid

Nkosi faces charges of failing to secure firearms, failure to protect ammunition, and others

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi remains behind bars. Images: @Chriseldalewis/ X and Yellow Dog Productions/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) sergeant Fannie Nkosi remains behind bars after he appeared in court in Tshwane on 20 April 2026.

Nkosi appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on charges of failing to secure firearms, eight counts for failure to protect ammunition, defeating the ends of justice, and failure to mount a safe. The judge postponed his bail application to 22 April 2026. Nkosi's house was recently raided after the police obtained a search-and-seizure order. They found six dockets belonging to various crimes and seven licensed firearms belonging to him.

Nkosi's lawyer argues for bail

Journalist Kgomotso Modise tweeted his appearance on her @motso_modise X account. During his appearance, the judge instructed Nkosi to sit up and stop chewing gum. His lawyer urged the prosecution not to be influenced by Nkosi's testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he appeared as a witness. He also argued that Nkosi satisfies the merit of obtaining bail and added that Nkosi would not interfere with the trial.

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View the tweet on X here:

Nkosi's lawyer stated that Nkosi would not interfere with the case because he was suspended and has no access to police resources. He reminded the court that Nkosi is facing charges relating to the raid at his house before his arrest. Nkosi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after he was accused of police corruption. Video footage allegedly placed him at the house of murder-accused businessman Katiso Molefe's house, where he allegedly collected money for suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.

However, the state accused Nkosi of not wanting to take the court into confidence regarding important matters. The State also argued that because Nkosi was linked to organised crime syndicates, Nkosi could be a flight risk and skip bail. The State noted that Nkos's family would not be adversely affected by his incarceration, as he is still employed and is still receiving a salary.

South Africans debate Nkosi's salary

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were stunned by the salary that Nkosi earns as a police officer, which he revealed in an affidavit. Nkosi said that he could only afford R10,000 bail as he earns R16,500 monthly.

Nkosi added that he had movable assets to the value of over R500,000. South Africans debated the dangers of police work weighed against the salary.

"They sacrifice a lot for these peanuts. Our government must restore respect for SAPS," one netizen said.

Source: Briefly News