A TikTok video of a Sarafina performance by a younger cast at Joburg Theatre went viral among online users

Many people had a lot to say after seeing how the 2025 version of Sarafina was performed live on stage

The new version of Sarafina by Nhlanhla Ngema had many tongues wagging on social media as people shared their thoughts

Broadway-renowned production Sarafina was done live once again by actors of a different generation in South Africa. A snippet of Sarafina at Johannesburg theatre in commemoration of Youth Day on 16 June made rounds on TikTok.

The changes in the 2025 'Sarafina' at Joburg Theatre went viral on TikTok. Image: Oupa Bopape

The video of the performance of the iconic Sarafina's most well-known song went viral. Online users rated the young cast's version of Sarafina, and many people were divided.

2025 Sarafina performance goes viral

In a TikTok video by @sabelo_fakude, the 2025 version of Sarafina from 30 May - 16 June 2025 caught people's attention on social media. In one clip, the cast members of Sarafina 2025 performed the iconic Sarafina song. They added their own flavour by including elements that are modern in the Sarafina choreography. In various dance breaks, the Sarafina performers included 90s hip-hop and break dancing moves, and some voguing.

The 2025 'Sarafina' remake at Joburg Theatre had some different choreography. Image: Oupa Bopape

Boy recreates Sarafina scene

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young TikTok creator remade an iconic moment from Sarafina. In the scene, he acted as Leleti Khumalo's character, Sarafina, when she did a monologue praising the late Nelson Mandela. Online users were impressed by his accuracy as he did the scene in his own way. South Africans uploaded the young man for his touching rendition on Youth Day.

SA discusses new Sarafina

People were full of jokes about the 2025 version of Sarafina. Some people admitted that they were not impressed by the changes made to the Iconic musical. Others thought that the young cast did a good job, well others argue that the classic should have remained unchanged. Read comments and watch the video of the 2025 Sarafina below:

Mabs said:

"If I was Leleti Khumalo - I was going to sue people honestly 🙈🙈"

zabongwe wrote;

"Wow, they nailed it."

Anitahle_Moeketsi joked:

"A qadile Ma 2k😭"

Vhutalint||UGC✨🚿🧴 was not pleased;

"😔Yes change is good, but leave Sarafina alone."

naledi_742 countered:

"Who else watched this a trillion times? 🥹 They nailed it!!🔥"

Morema Mokone Amo cheered:

"This is great 👌♥️super."

Mary-Therese was amused:

"Sarafina who went to private school."

Ando_Elena remarked:

"Some things are just better left unchanged."

Senzokuhle said:

"uSarafina ufuna uku tweker."

Source: Briefly News