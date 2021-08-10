JazziQ Opens Up About His Late Friend Mpura, Says They Met in High School

Music producer JazziQ opened up about his lat friend and music industry peer Mpura in a recent interview

The star spoke about his relationship with the late musician who passed away in a fatal crash recently

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker, yanos artist Killer Kau and three other men died when their car crashed a few days ago

Amapiano producer JazziQ opened up about his late friend, Mpura, in a recent interview. The musician revealed that he met the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker in high school when they were both still into fashion.

JazziQ has opened up about his late friend Mpura. Image: @mrjazziq, @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Everything SA Music, the star spoke about how Mpura was like a brother to him. The outlet shared the interview on Monday, 9 August after the news of Mpura's untimely passing.

Mpura, Killer Kau and three others died in a horrific car accident. According to ZAlebs, JazziQ said Mpura was his junior in school.

"He would always come to me and hang with me. Me and Mpura were like fashion bros."

Social media users took to Everything SA Music's page on Instagram to share their thoughts on the interview.

kamohelo_moorosi_ said:

"This man is hurting."

nontobeko_csosibo commented:

"Yooh! It doesn't feel real."

blacc.pierre wrote:

"Yoh! I can’t imagine his pain f*ck."

iintombi_ added:

"Yho this is such a blow. Yho, strength and warmth to the hearts aching from yet another untimely passing! Condolences @mrjazziq."

