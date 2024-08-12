Pearl Thusi and Big Zulu went viral after a video captured their interaction at the Friends with Amstel event

Fans reacted to the video with mixed opinions, with some speculating that Pearl Thusi might be using Big Zulu to revive her career

Social media users commented on their exchange, expressing concerns and scepticism about their interaction and Pearl's behaviour

Pearl Thusi and Big Zulu recently caught up while attending an event. The stars had a brief exchange in a video that caught Mzansi's attention.

A video of Pearl Thusi and Big Zulu hanging out is trending online. Image: @bigzulu_sa and @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi and Big Zulu's video goes viral

This past weekend was a busy one in the Mzansi entertainment industry. From DJ Zinhle's iconic Zee Fest and the Basadi Awards to the Amstel event attended by top stars like Pearl Thusi, Big Zulu and Mawhoo.

A video of Big Zulu and Pearl Thusi meeting at the Amstel event was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The stars had a brief chat backstage before Pearl hoped on the stage to do what she does best. The post's caption read:

"Pearl Thusi and Big Zulu at the Friends with Amstel event."

Fans respond to Pearl Thusi and Big Zulu's video

Social media users shared thoughts on the viral video. Many felt Pearl Thusi was using Big Zulu to revive her career.

@DlaminiDukani wrote:

"Big Zulu is reviving this one."

@Melo_Malebo added:

"Tell her to sober up and call out her friend Burna Boy immediately."

@Afriforeal2 said:

"Why do I feel a bit worried about her?"

@Max1zim wrote:

"Fakest hug I have ever seen😭😭😭"

@RSeraki said:

"You can see big Zulu wanted to ask, when are we getting our apology, and why did you swear at us?"

Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago trend for backing Chidimma Adetshina

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago are being dragged in the latest Chidimma Adetshina storm after the Department of Home Affairs revealed indications of fraud by Chidimma's mother.

Following their public endorsement of Chidimma Adetshina, it appears the tables have turned on Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago after the Department of Home Affairs released a statement.

Source: Briefly News