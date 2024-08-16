South African actress Katlego Danke was a recent guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG

The former Generations star opened up about the worst experience she had on a date

The star spoke about her hilarious date, saying the man asked her to split the bill even after he bragged about his assets

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Katlego Danke opened up about her worst experience on date. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Actress Katlego Danke speaks on bad date

The award-winning South African actress Katlego Danke was a recent guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where she spoke about a lot of topics.

The former Generations and Gomora star spoke about the worst experience she had on a date and left the hosts, Sol Phenduka and MacG, rolling on the floor with laughter.

Danke said the man asked her to split the bill even after he bragged about his assets, house and cars.

A snippet of the interview was shared by @ThisIsColbert on X with the caption:

"Katlego Danke details her worst date ever with a clown: My house this, my car that, but he can't pay for a meal on our date. Who should pay for dinner on a date? Let's make this a teachable moment."

How Mzansi reacted to the video

Netizens shared their thoughts on Danke's hilarious revelation. The debate was that whoever initiated the date was the one who paid for it.

@rebmetpesvirgo said:

"Both parties should pay. Both have a vested interest in the date."

@BenFois1 added:

"Whoever initiates a dinner date should pay."

@KeTebza5 joked:

"You can't invite someone and don't cater..this man though."

@GouKabelo added:

"To think I never split a restaurant bill with a girl since prep school."

@shesking_kira said:

"The one who suggested going out on a date pays for it. Unless you discussed going 50/50 beforehand."

@seruleng8914 mentioned:

"The one who initiated it."

@JNkomo10 stated:

"Never split the bill. The one who suggested the date should pay for it. I never get the "it's on me" phrase. Like what were you thinking vele it's on you angithi you came up with it."

Katlego Danke pays tribute to Connie Ferguson

In a previous report from Briefly News, Katlego Danke gave an emotional tribute to the late Connie Chiume at her memorial service.

Her moving speech at the service at the Oasis of Life Family Church had people swooning. Danke and Chiume acted together on Gomora, and she mentioned how dedicated the late star was to her work.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News