South African media personality Katlego Danke recently hosted the breakfast show alongside Ayanda Thabethe on PowerFM

Speaking on-air, the talented actress revealed that people still refer to her as Dineo after her iconic role on Generations

Many Mzansi social media users commented on her revelation and agreed that she will always be Dineo

Katlego Danke has made peace with the fact that she will never shake off the role of Dineo Mashaba from Generations.

Speaking to Ayanda Thabethe on PowerFM on Thursday, Katlego mentioned that peeps still see her as Dineo from the iconic TV role.

Katlego Danke has shared that people still refer to her as Dineo Mashaba. Image: @katlegodankeofficial

Source: Facebook

The actress now plays Thathi on the Mzansi Magic drama series Gomora.

Responding to her statement, Thabethe told Danke to admit that the role on Generations was iconic. She was asked if she ever got offended by people calling her Dineo and she said no. Danke has come to accept that people have embraced her role.

“They are so intimately involved with the character that they feel that they know you.”

Wrapping up the show in the best possible way, Katlego received a call from her former on-screen husband Seputla Sebogodi, who played Kenneth Mashaba.

He hilariously said;

“Dinnyyy… My beautiful wife. No short skirt, don’t look at men and only drink what I’m telling you to drink.”

He sent her love and also wished her well for the future. Social media users also shared their thoughts about the hilarious exchange.

@azania_kzn said:

“Vele she is Dineo, she can go check there by Home Affairs. Thina we only know abo-Ntombi, Queen, Karabo, Tau, Sengwayo, Ndlovu, Thandeka, Qondi, etc. Those are their names nje qha.”

@lungelo_madiya said:

“I'll never stop calling her Dineo.”

@jakhuza23 said:

“Even my 93-year-old grandmother was able to recognise you on Gomora. She said isn’t that Dineo?”

Katlego Danke shares throwback matric picture

Briefly News previously reported that Katlego took to social media to share a cute throwback picture.

The Gomora star posted a picture of herself in school uniform when she was still doing matric at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg. She said the picture "signalled" freedom for her.

"Matric year brought the freedom to make serious decisions about my life, leave school and home, and the freedom to begin the life of independence I was so hungry for."

Katlego said the independence she longed-for was the "freedom to be myself, freedom to be unique".

Source: Briefly.co.za