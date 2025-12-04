Mac G’s Podcast and Chill secured the top spot as South Africa’s most streamed podcast of 2025, according to Spotify data

The sometimes controversial show repeated its 2024 win, maintaining dominance in the local digital space

Fans celebrated the milestone on social media, while critics questioned the nation's listening tastes

Mac G’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ was named SA’s most streamed podcast of 2025. Image: Podcast and Chill

Mac G’s Podcast and Chill has been officially crowned South Africa’s most streamed podcast of 2025 by Spotify, marking a second straight year at the top after dominating in 2024.

Hosted by Mac G, the show blends unfiltered conversations, celebrity interviews, and raw commentary, drawing massive audiences across platforms.

The announcement highlighted its unmatched influence and staying power in the competitive digital landscape, where it continues to outpace rivals through consistent episodes and viral moments.

Mac G, who was spotted driving a R2.5 million car, built the podcast into a cultural staple since its 2019 launch, evolving from casual chats to high-profile debates that spark national discourse.

This back-to-back win shows the team's resilience, as Mac G noted in past reflections on refining the format amid early challenges.

The show's dominance stems from formula mastery

Mac G credited the show's edge to trial and error, stating he experimented with various approaches until hitting the right mix.

Episodes often run for over two hours, featuring guests from music to politics.

Unlike scripted formats, Podcast and Chill thrives on spontaneity, turning mishaps into memes that extend its reach beyond audio to TikTok clips and X threads.

The 2025 data positions it ahead of global giants like Joe Rogan in local rankings, a feat attributed to its hyper-local relevance.

See the announcement in the X post below:

Fans hail the reign, critics question tastes

Social media lit up with reactions to the news, fans hailing the podcast as untouchable. One user, @MusaLux, criticised the news, writing:

"And that time it's rubbish."

@Mr_Huma stanned:

"The biggest podcast in Africa."

@TshephoSes offered a potential explanation for the recognition:

"This podcast does not have competition in this country."

@Naphtallyjac praised MacG's strategy, posting:

"They got the best formula. MacG tried different things before it eventually took shape. Many that started before him with huge followers didn't get the perfect formula. What a journey!"

Another user, @HrhMaNtshingila, did not see eye-to-eye with the above commenter. They commented:

"This says a lot about the low IQ and taste of the average South African. It's embarrassing to say the least."

@nolo_zero acknowledged the win, saying simply:

"Well deserved!"

Minnie Dlamini sues Podcast and Chill hosts

Media personality Minnie Dlamini sued MacG and Sol Phenduka for comments made during an episode of Podcast and Chill following her break-up with Dr Brian Monaisa.

According to a report by Sunday World, Minnie Dlamini went ahead with her threat to take legal action against MacG and Sol Phenduka.

In response, MacG suggested that being sued is a norm for podcasters.

Man turns down lobby to smear MacG

A prominent South African brand influencer revealed they were approached with money to attack MacG online.

Briefly News reported previously that the man shared how someone approached him with this "business offer".

