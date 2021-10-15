Some of Mzansi's biggest names have opened their hearts and their homes to children in need of loving families

Pearl Thusi has adopted a little girl from Ghana named Okuhle to complete her little family with her older daughter, Thandolwethu

Rachel and Siya Kolisi have also taken over full guardianship of the rugby captain's two younger siblings, making them a family of six

South African celebs have tapped into their humanitarian sides, taking on the difficult task of being a parent to many children in need of a loving home. Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the Mzansi celebs who have beautifully embraced adoption.

1. Pearl Thusi

ZAlebs reports that although Pearl Thusi has a 13-year-old biological daughter, she has adopted a little six-year-old girl from Ghana named Okuhle Konke.

2. Rachel and Siya Kolisi

In 2014, Rachel and Siya made the decision to adopt the rugby player's two younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, after his mother sadly passed away, reports The South African. The couple has two biological children together named Nick and Keziah.

3. Sophie Ndaba

The former Generations actress has two children with her ex-husband, The Queen actor Themba Ndaba. When her sister passed away 20 years ago, she took it upon herself to adopt her niece, Tiny Mphasane.

4. Mampho Brescia

Isibaya actress Mampho joined the tight-knit group of celebs with adopted children in 2016 when she adopted her baby Rain. This year the proud mother rejoiced as her daughter celebrated turning eight.

5. Bonnie Mbuli

Bonnie already had a biological son named Micaiah when she volunteered at Baby Haven and met three-month-old Haniel. The actress was reported to have had an instant connection with the baby and decided to adopt him.

