Rachel Kolisi Shares Pics of Her and Kids Isolating at a Togo Sun Hotel

The Springbok captain's wife Rachel Kolisi can't wait to be reunited with her husband Siya very soon

Rachel shared some intimate pictures of her and her children on Instagram isolating ahead of reuniting with Springbok superstar

Siya who had Covid-19 will be playing against the British and Irish Lions at a Cape Town Stadium on Saturday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The wife of esteemed Springbok rugby player Siya Kolisi, Rachel took to Instagram to share intimate pictures of her and her children at a Togo Sun hotel.

Rachel captioned the pictures "Isolation Station" insinuating that she and her children are currently under coronavirus isolation.

Rachel Kolisi shared some fun pictures of her and her children isolating at a Togo Sun ahead of reuniting with her husband Siya Kolisi. Image: Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Rachel and her kids seem to be cooped up in a tiny hotel room, however, they seem to be having a fun time isolating themselves at the Togo Sun hotel, eating and play video games. She also asked South Africans to pray for her family and reminded her followers she loved her country in one of the snaps.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Many of her followers had positive messages to her post and showed nothing but love to Rachel and her kids. Here is her Instagram post:

She went on to say that she and the kids hoped to be joining Siya soon.

Siya is who recently tested positive for coronavirus is to play against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday 24 July according to Sky Sports.

According to SA Rugby Mag, it was previously believed that Siya would miss the much-anticipated rugby match.

Rachel Kolisi reflects on Mandela Day, Kolisi Foundation calls on people to help

Briefly News previously reported Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to reflect on Mandela Day 2021, she reckons her husband Siya and former president Nelson Mandela would have been great friends.

She shared a pic of Siya standing in front of a picture of Mandela and revealed that it was one of her favourite pictures.

Rachel said that she misses Madiba even though she never had the pleasure of meeting him in person.

"It’s so strange that you can miss someone so much and never have had the pleasure of meeting them."

Through her work with the Kolisi Foundation, Rachel has been able to meet a lot of people who knew Mandela personally and through their stories, she has gotten to know Madbiba very well.

Kolisi Foundation calls on people to find a cause they are passionate about and support it

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's foundation, the Kolisi Foundation, has become a force for good in South Africa and are often finding ways to help Mzansi.

The foundation posted that supporting an organisation is more than one event but is driven by relationship building and commitment. Find a cause that you are passionate about was central to their post on Mandela Day 2021.

"We hope you can find a cause that you are passionate about and can commit to serving and supporting on an ongoing basis."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za