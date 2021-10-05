"My bestie's back": Rachel celebrates Siya's return, poses with her new whip

Rachel Kolisi is relieved that her hubby came back to her in one piece after his outing to Australia and New Zealand

She celebrated his return on social media and took the opportunity to pose in front of her new whip

Fans took took to social media to shower the beautiful celeb with praise; they also loved her hair and ensemble

Rachel Kolisi is over the moon that her hubby is back with her and they get to spend 13 glorious days together.

Heading online, she posed with her husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in front of her new Mercedes Benz in a stunning blue ensemble.

Rachel Kolisi is over the moon that her "bestie is back" and she has a new set of wheels. Photo credit: @rachel_kolisi

She celebrated three things, her hubby's return, her new whip and the relaunch of #impossibleisnothing.

Rachel looked stunning, her hair was perfect and her blue outfit matched beautifully with her red Mercedes.

Social media users took to the comment section to shower Rachel with love

elmakapelma:

"Sheesssh The hair! The outfit! The smile!"

taniwalters:

"Your hair is unbelievable! Who do you go to?

So happy for you to be with your main guy- there is nothing quite like it!"

sunnytembani:

"Ok, hot stufffffff! and I just love you two!"

phindy_kumalo:

"Red ride def looks good on you Mam Richie❤️"

blendmakeupandhair:

"So great!! Loving everything about this post!"

budke.c:

"Absolutely stunning. You look amazing. And the blue tracksuit is amazing. And new car enjoy your time."

