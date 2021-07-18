Rachel Kolisi Reflects on Mandela Day, Kolisi Foundation Calls on People To Help

Rachel Kolisi shared one of her favourite pictures of her husband Siya Kolisi standing in front of a picture of Nelson Mandela

She used the opportunity to reflect on the man they had become so familiar with that they miss him even though they had never personally met him

The Kolisi Foundation also called on people to find a cause they are passionate about and support it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to reflect on Mandela Day 2021, she reckons her husband Siya and former president Nelson Mandela would have been great friends.

She shared a pic of Siya standing in front of a picture of Mandela and revealed that it was one of her favourite pictures.

Rachel Kolisi looked back on last year's Mandel Day. Photo credit: @rachel_kolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel said that she misses Madiba even though she never had the pleasure of meeting him in person.

"It’s so strange that you can miss someone so much and never have had the pleasure of meeting them."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Through her work with the Kolisi Foundation, Rachel has been able to meet a lot of people who knew Mandela personally and through their stories, she has gotten to know Madbiba very well.

Kolisi Foundation calls on people to find a cause they are passionate about and support it

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's foundation, the Kolisi Foundation, has become a force for good in South Africa and are often finding ways to help Mzansi.

The foundation posted that supporting an organisation is more than one event but is driven by relationship building and commitment.

Find a cause that you are passionate about was central to their post on Mandela Day 2021.

"We hope you can find a cause that you are passionate about and can commit to serving and supporting on an ongoing basis."

The Foundation has partnered with Adidas ZA for this year's Mandela Day and are creating Winter Warmth boxes for children filled with necessities.

Kolisi Foundation working on getting food relief to areas hit hard by protests

Rachel and Siya Koilsi have often helped South Africans in the past, particularly during the lockdown and the Kolisi Foundation has become a force for good in the country.

Rachel took to Instagram to say that the foundation is hard at work preparing to deliver food relief to the hardest-hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"We have begun working with several non-profit organisations on the ground and are putting together a strategy to get food to people in the hardest-hit areas."

She said that the foundation is working with a number of organisations in KZN.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za