Pearl Thusi wears many hats, but none are more important to her than her role as a mother to her beautiful children

The media personality has two daughters, Thandolwethu and Okuhlekonke, whom she frequently posts on social media

Briefly News has looked back on the most memorable social media moments in which Pearl Thusi showed affection to her adorable children

Pearl Thusi has shown her amazing parenting skills on social media.

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi is a dedicated actress who travels in and out of South Africa to hone her craft and land new roles in international films. However, the dream of motherhood is at the heart of all her fantasies.

The actress has two daughters, Thandolwethu and Okuhle, about whom she frequently brags on social media.

Briefly News has revisited Pearl Thusi's posts as a mother, which had Mzansi people smiling from ear to ear.

1. Pearl Thusi as a single working mom

Pearl Thusi frequently brings her daughters Thandolwethu and Okuhlekonke to filming locations for her shows. On Instagram, Pearl shared the following snap:

The adoring single mother also never fails to reassure her adorable children that she is capable of caring for them.

"We decided we didn’t need a papa bear... Family portraits aren’t specific. Not anymore. And that’s something to be proud of. This is ours. And it’s beautiful."

Pearl shared the following beautiful photo of her little family on Instagram:

2. Pearl Thusi as Okuhlekonke's foster parent

Pearl Thusi recently gushed about her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke on the timeline.

The media personality revealed that their journey to the mother-daughter amazing life they now live was not easy, but she is grateful for Okuhlekonke's presence in her life.

Pearl, according to TshisaLIVE, is still keeping Okuhlekonke's adoption story a secret and is waiting for the 7-year-old cutie to grow up and tell her own story.

Pearl posted the following adorable photo of Okuhlekonke on Instagram:

3. Okuhle and Thandolwethu can't live without Pearl Thusi

The talented actress is constantly on international productions that require her to leave South Africa for a short period of time, which has a negative impact on her Thandolwethu and Okuhlekonke. When Pearl Thusi returns from abroad, it's always a bittersweet moment.

The Queen Sono actress always posts those emotional reunions on the timeline. The most memorable was when she returned from a Netflix series Wu Assassins shoot in Thailand. The little family hadn't breathed in the same room in three months, reports SowetanLIVE.

Pearl Thusi shared the following emotional video on Instagram:

4. Pearl Thusi claps back at Nota Baloyi's claims about her parenting style

Pearl Thusi quickly rubbished Nota Baloyi's claims that she's a deadbeat mother. According to Nota, Pearl only takes photos with Thandolwethu and Okuhlekonke and does not perform her motherly duties.

Pearl fired back at Nota with a series of tweets that silenced him.

“Whatever happens — I’ll rest knowing I tried to defend myself and my kids, therefore teaching them that no man or woman has the right to attack them unprovoked and wrongfully.”

On Twitter, @ThisIsColbert shared the following video showing Nota Baloyi weighing in on Pearl Thusi's parenting:

