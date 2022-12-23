Uthando Nes'thembu star Thobile MaKhumalo Khumalo has denied the rumours that she married her hubby Musa Mseleku because he's a successful businessman

The gorgeous reality TV star, who also appears in The Real Housewives of Durban took to her timeline to respond to the claims

MaKhumalo shared that she and Mseleku's other three wives work hard for their money, adding that she doesn't even know how to ask for money from the polygamist

Reality TV star Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku has rubbished claims that she married her hubby for money. The media personality is married to polygamist Musa Mseleku.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ star Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku denied marrying Musa Mseleku for his money. Image: @thobilek

Source: Instagram

She took to social media to address the claims. Thobile stars in a reality show titled Uthando Nes'thembu with her hubby and his three other wives. She also appears in The Real Housewives of Durban.

According to TshisaLIVE, she went live on Facebook to get some things off her chest. The video has also been posted on YouTube.

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku denied that she's in the relationship because of her hubby's money. Mseleku is a successful businessman.

She shared that she knew Mseleku before they were romantically involved. She further shared that she and Mseleku's other wives work hard for their money. The star said she doesn't even know how to ask for money from her hubby.

