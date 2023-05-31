Mzansi actress Pearl Thusi recently met Rwandan President Paul Kagame and actor Boris Kodjoe at a basketball court unveiling in Kimironko, Kigali

The Queen Sono star shared four pictures with Kagame and Boris, and they quickly garnered attention on Instagram

South Africans were proud of Pearl, and they congratulated her for making huge strides in her career

Pearl Thusi recently rubbed shoulders with Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame, and actor Boris Kodjoe.

Pearl Thusi's fans praised her for meeting Rwandan President Paul Kagame and actor Boris Kodjoe. Image: Unique Nicole, Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

According to TshisaLIVE, the Queen Sono actress met the well-known faces when she attended the unveiling of a basketball court in Kimironko, Kigali.

Pearl Thusi shares pictures with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and actor Boris Kodjoe

Taking to Instagram, Thusi shared four photos of herself smiling with Kagame and Kodjoe. The sports enthusiast stated in the caption that she was honoured to be one of the people to promote basketball culture in African countries.

Pearl also gushed about meeting the president of Rwanda. She said meeting Kagame gave her a different opinion about life and how she views the future.

"The humility, discipline and aura have reminded me that the possibilities are not only endless but beyond the moment we dedicate our efforts to if we want to change and improve the world of those we love."

Check out the pics below:

Mzansi proud of Pearl Thusi after meeting Rwandan President Paul Kagame and actor Boris Kodjoe

After seeing pics of Pearl, Boris and Kagame, South Africans were beaming with pride. Peeps showered the star with praise while other netizens showed Kagame love.

@nnethequeen said:

"You make moves that inspire me. A queen."

@politically_exclusive shared:

"Well done, Pearl! I'm so grateful for this type of post relevant to initiatives that can make a difference in Africa."

@filmtresss posted:

"This is a big flex! I'm happy for you."

@fontainetraore replied:

"Congrats, sis! Keep it up."

vester_phiri wrote:

"The only president I have respect for in Africa."

@w3ndz0 also said:

"Haibo, uBoris Kodjoe? Ningo God's favourite Pearl sana."

@nomonde1 added:

"You are an inspiration. Keep shining your light, and we will continue basking in it. Siyaziqhenya ngawe!"

