Thuso Mbedu has been topping Twitter trends for the right reasons after pursuing her Hollywood dreams

The Is'Thunzi star's long list of achievements includes bagging an ambassador deal with L’Oréal Paris and attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Mzansi never fails to tell Thuso that they are proud of her whenever she makes huge strides in her career

Thuso Mbedu's achievements, including attending the 76th Cannes Film and bagging L’Oréal Paris plus Gris Dior ambassador deal, made Mzansi proud. Image: Momodu Mansaray and Lisa O'Connor

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu is a force to be reckoned with not only in Mzansi entertainment but around the world.

The actress has been bagging major deals since starring in The Underground Railroad and The Woman King. She also attended some of the world's most prominent events and dropped social media content.

Briefly News has compiled five moments where Mzansi beamed with pride when Thuso accomplished a significant milestone in her Hollywood endeavours.

1. Thuso Mbedu signs with CAA for international representation

According to Variety, Thuso began 2023 on a high note when she signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in February 2023.

After starring in two successful global films, the actress signed with CAA for international representation.

Mbedu's outstanding talent and accomplishments were deemed adequate by the agency representing stars like Emma D'Arcy from House of the Dragon. Thuso has many accolades, including the Black Reel Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Actress.

Variety added that Thuso is also represented by Creative Partners Group; Tara Kole at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP; Bianca Levin at Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman; and Wolf-Kasteler.

2. Thuso Mbedu shines on British Vogue Magazine

Mbedu had her followers jumping for joy when she revealed on her Instagram page that she was featured on British Vogue for February their 2023 edition.

The beauty uploaded a short video of what happened at the shoot. In the clip, Thuso wore a dress and headscarf by @PacoRabanne and shoes by @GiuseppeZanotti. The stylish look was put together @DenaGia, and Mzansi were here for it

3. Thuso Mbedu unveils artwork for her comic book with Stranger Comics

Good things kept following Thuso, as in the same month she signed with CAA, she shared the artwork of her first comic book with Stranger Comics.

According to News24, the actress signed a contract with Stranger Comics in 2022 to create a new story for the Tales of Asunda afro-fantasy series titled Niobe: She-Tribe.

In February 2023, Mbedu unveiled the cover art on Instagram and revealed that she was over the moon that her work was finally about to be published.

"The official @strangercomics x Thuso Mbedu collab episode cover art print is out! I’m soo excited! It’s real! It’s happening!"

4. Thuso Mbedu bags L’Oréal Paris ambassador deal

On 28 May, Mzansi woke up to the incredible news that Thuso was appointed as the brand ambassador and spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The South African reported that L'Oréal said they couldn't wait to work with Mbedu and expressed pride in adding her to their family.

ZAlebs added that the company said they wish for their partnership with the actress to remind people that one's background doesn't define their future.

Thuso celebrated the L'Oréal deal in an Instagram post, and Mzansi plus celebs like Dr Musa Mthombeni, Viola Davis, Ama Qamata and many more congratulated her.

5. Thuso Mbedu dazzles on the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Thuso Mbedu received South Africans' praise after attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France. According to Billboard, the film festival's 2023 edition featured international talents such as Troye Sivan, The Weeknd, and many more.

As she walked the red carpet, the actress looked stunning in a laced white gown with flowers at the bottom. @2021metgala shared the snaps on Twitter, and they went viral.

Peeps shared the following reactions:

@_unesorciere said:

"She's absolutely stunning!"

@NqununuHQ shared:

"May the African ancestors keep blessing our sister."

@psa252 posted:

"She's such a beauty!"

@AfricWomenPower replied:

"She looks amazing."

@greendoondoon commented:

"What a beautiful girl!"

