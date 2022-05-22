Zahara has been dealing with financial issues since 2018 but things are getting serious now and she might lose her home

Mzansi rallied around her and offered her advice with some heavy hitters setting up crowdfunding campaigns

The singer took to social media and accused DJ Sbu and TK Nciza of exploiting her debut album Loliwe

Zahara has been through a lot, she has had her ups and her downs but recently she hit a snag. She was faced with some serious financial issues.

Zahara's situation has become more desperate as she may soon lose her townhouse.

Zahara has accused DJ Sbu and TK Nciza of exploiting her. Photo credit: @djsbulive, @zaharasa, @tknciza_sa

Zahara went online and called out DJ Sbu and TK Nciza and accused them of exploiting her over her debut album Loliwe.

Earlier she had taken to social media a number of times asking for help and Mzasni responded by giving her some solid advice.

However, she needed more than advice and Mzansi rallied around her with some heavy hitters on the social media scene asking for people to help.

South Africa's faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi used the hashtag #OperationSaveZaharasHouse and set a target of R350 000.

In addition, there were some great ideas for Zahara to raise some cash.

Social media users react to pleas to help Zahara save her house

@Tholoan34319679:

"I lost my house 3 years ago, no one helped me, i had to move back home with my kids. Im not saying Zahara shouldn't be helped, but lots and lots of unknown people go through same things without help because they are unknown."

@tm1KjToa4eF72kn:

"I'd rather help people in KZN who lost their lives one's and homes. Andizi shem."

@pleshido_sp:

"People are losing their houses every day in this country what is so special about her?

What is stopping her from doing a countrywide tour and saving her house."

@LungiYou:

"We voted for her, we bought her music, we supported her, we showed her love, she needs to go to #Iblewit so that Tumi Morale and Old mutual can help her ..we are helping our ex-housemates from BBM now ..."

