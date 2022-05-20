South African actress Mona Monyane took to social media to express her love for her daughter and Mzansi is here for it

The media personality penned a heartfelt letter to her daughter and shared how much being a mom to her bundle of joy means to her

The Muvhango and Skeem Saam star also shared that she used to take care of people's babies in her childhood which is why she's the good mother that she is today

Mona Monyane is a loving mother. The Muvhango and Kalushi actress took to social media to express her love for her daughter.

The star penned a heartfelt letter to little Ase-Ahadi. The media personality shared that she has always wanted to have kids of her own which is why her little girl is her favourite human being.

Taking to Instagram, Mona told her followers that she used to take care of other people's babies when she was growing up. She posted an adorable snap of herself with her bundle of joy. According to TshisaLIVE, she added:

"My heart in human form. The greatest creation to ever come from me."

Mona's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her sweet post. They applauded her for being a good parent.

feziwe5826 wrote:

"Mummy and Baby, cuties!"

organickitchengardens said:

"Yhoo, she’s growing up so fast. Ke ausi hle lena."

inkosatana_ubukhosi_sindisiwe commented:

"Priceless."

thato.vinette_blossom wrote:

"Wow, so grown. I remember she was born exactly 2 days after I delivered mine. August 2016 was a good year indeed."

elizabeth.4464 added:

"Mother's love."

Nhlanhla Nciza pens touching tribute to late daughter

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Nhlanhla Nciza penned a touching tribute to her later daughter. The Mafikizolo star took to social media to wish Zinathi a happy heavenly birthday.

The singer's baby girl passed away in a car crash back in 2009. She would have turned 18 this year. Along with her heartfelt message, Nhlanhla posted a sweet throwback clip of herself with Zinathi.

The artist shared the video on Instagram. According to TshisaLIVE, Nhlanhla expressed that she'll forever love her late bundle of joy. She captioned her post:

"I could write verses upon verses talking about my eternal love for you, Zinathi, and how I miss you incredibly. But even then it could never be enough to fill the void I feel in my heart. Happy Heavenly 18th Birthday, MaRhadebe. Mommy will forever love you."

