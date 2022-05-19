Talented musician Nhlanhla Nciza of Mafikizolo fame has penned a touching tribute to her late daughter who would have turned 18 this week

The singer took to social media to wish Zinathi a happy heavenly birthday and shared a sweet old clip of herself with a young Zinathi

The media personality's celeb friends took to her comment section to comfort her and to also wish her late baby a happy heavenly birthday

Nhlanhla Nciza has penned a touching tribute to her later daughter. The Mafikizolo star took to social media to wish Zinathi a happy heavenly birthday.

Nhlanhla Nciza of Mafikizolo fame wished her late daughter a happy heavenly birthday. Image: @nhlanhla_nciza

Source: Instagram

The singer's baby girl passed away in a car crash back in 2009. She would have turned 18 this year. Along with her heartfelt message, Nhlanhla posted a sweet throwback clip of herself with Zinathi.

The artist shared the video on Instagram. According to TshisaLIVE, Nhlanhla expressed that she'll forever love her late bundle of joy. She captioned her video:

"I could write verses upon verses talking about my eternal love for you, Zinathi, and how I miss you incredibly. But even then it could never be enough to fill the void I feel in my heart. Happy Heavenly 18th Birthday, MaRhadebe. Mommy will forever love you."

The stunner's celeb friends took to her timeline to comfort her and to also wish her late bundle of joy a happy heavenly birthday

zizotshwete commented:

"Sending you so much love @nhlanhla_nciza."

makgofe said:

"Zinathi, what a befitting name. Love and light to your family… blessed heavenly birthday to her!"

ntokozombambo wrote:

"Sending you lots of love and prayers, sis."

vourne04 commented:

"The strongest mother I know. Sending you lots of hugs and love today."

lalatuku said:

"Awww Mommy, nothing can ever fill the void. Sending you lots of love, hugs and kisses."

thenjiwecomedy wrote:

"Sending you a big hug Sis wami. Happy heavenly birthday, Zinathi."

kabelomabalane added:

"Wow it’s been 18 years. May God continue carrying you and yours through this."

