Afrikaans singer Karen Zoid shared a touching and heartfelt tribute to the late Zahara

Karen Zoid wrote a lengthy message to the late Loliwe hitmaker on social media

Many fans and celebs also paid tribute to the late multi-award-winning singer

Afrikaans musician Karen Zoid paid her last respects to the late singer Zahara. Image: @karen.zoid/@zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans worldwide are mourning the death of Zahara, and one of Mzansi's musicians and celebs, Karen Zoid, shared the memories she shared with the late Loliwe hitmaker.

Karen Zoid's emotional tribute to Zahara

The sad news of Zahara's passing hit the entertainment industry and South Africa hard. The star passed away following a short illness of her liver complications. One of the Afrikaans musicians, Karen Zoid, shared an emotional lengthy message to the late star.

Zoid shared a photo of herself performing with the singer onstage and paired it with her tribute on her Instagram page. She wrote:

"A sound like no other. She always sang in full voice. That tough but broken heart. Heartbreaker, dream maker. Rest easy @zaharasa, your purity was tangible. Too gentle for this world. The train is pushing. Wipe those tears, beloved, here it comes.

"Ngeny′imini ndathi ndivuka. Ndabona incwadi encane. Ndabona ayiveli kumama lena. Xa ibingumama ngeyithe dear sana lwam. Ndaqhubeka mna ndafunda. Ndifund’incwadi encane. Ithi andazi ndobuya nini na. Ndisathath′uhambo lwam. Thank you for your songs."

See the post below:

More celebs and fans share their condolenscenses

Shortly after the news of Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana's death was shared on social media, fans and celebs poured out their tributes to the star:

@ZwaneSiguqa wrote:

"Oh Bulelwa! Sleep now baby girl. You loved so hard. You fought hard. Rest now baby Sis. You will always be in my heart."

@PrinceNdamase said:

"Fare thee well Masithathu.You truly made an indelible mark in our music and national life. You’ve left a remarkable musical legacy behind. You did the unthinkable and unimagined in many ways."

@IamMzilikazi responded:

"She came, she saw, she sang and she conquered. Death, be not proud."

@YayaRSA commented:

"I’m so glad to have met you, worked with you, shared good & bad times with you, learn from one another. Thank you for your talent, your love, your friendship & everything. I’m so sad, I’m so hurt, I’m so broken. Go well B. I will keep the memories. Love you always!"

@MotshidisiM mentioned:

"It was always this song, for me. Even on a great day, I’d cry when it comes on. A stunning, beautiful and raw talent! Thank you for sharing your gift with us. O robale ka khotso, Zahara. Condolences to her family and friends."

@RealMrumaDrive shared:

"The only time we get to believe that she’s gone."

Zahara's sisters allegedly misuse her money

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details behind Zahara's fiancé, Mpho Xaba, reportedly confronting the singer's sisters about allegedly misusing her bank cards.

It was alleged that Xaba showed the ladies the door after discovering they had been using his fiancée's cards to buy fake designer bags.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News