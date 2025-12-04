The initiation season in the Eastern Cape has claimed five lives since its commencement

One of the initiates who died allegedly killed himself as law enforcement cracks down on illegal initiation practices

South Africans discussed different initiation customs in other provinces, and some were worried about the deaths in the Eastern Cape

EASTERN CAPE — The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, called on communities, parents, law enforcement, and government to clamp down on illegal initiation schools. He was also worried that five people had been killed since the summer initiation season began.

According to the government website SA News, the deaths took place in the Buffalo City Local Municipality, the Chris Hani District Municipality, and the OR Tambo District Municipality. One of the inmates allegedly killed himself at the Chris Hani District Municipality.

Hlabisa said that the deaths during the season, which falls between late November and the end of January 2026, happened despite the government’s calls for compliance with initiation schools nationwide.

Velenkosini Hlabisa issues a warning

Hlabisa warned illegal initiation schools to stop their operations and said that the schools operate criminally, unsafely, and potentially lethally. He applauded the 21 arrests made in the Eastern Cape linked to illegal initiation school activities.

Hlabisa also encouraged communities, parents, and caregivers to be proactive in protecting young initiates who are in their care. He called on households without men to monitor the initiates and provide support, protection, and guidance.

Initiation school deaths in South Africa

In the winter initiation season of 2024, between June and August, eight initiates died in the province in June. Seven of the deaths occurred at illegally-operated initiation schools. The boys died from dehydration, septicemia, and inexperienced surgeons. The suspects involved in the illegal initiation schools were arrested.

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a fire broke out at an initiation school in Limpopo during the winter initiation season in June 2025. He died in hospital on 9 July 2025 after the fire broke out in the camp. He was taken to a hospital in Gauteng, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Netizens discuss initiation practices

Netizens commented on social media and discussed different initiation practices.

Raptor Tsemane said:

"They must come to Lesotho and learn why there are never fatalities."

A Hi Amukeleni amu-Kelani said:

"Limpopo is the solution because it is done only in winter in June and July."

Frago Nyekis asked:

"Do Xhosa people just go to initiation anytime of the year when they want to?"

Otladisang Stap Kgoroyaboco said:

"Come to Taung in the North West and learn why there are no fatalities."

Phaahla LEhlagare elmon said:

"It's a norm in the Eastern Cape."

Family of initiation school death victim furious

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the family of a teenager who died in the Free State in July 2025 demanded that his perpetrators remain behind bars. His death happened during the winter initiation season.

His family said that he ran away to join the illegal school in May. The family paid R3,000, and when their son did not come back, they searched for answers. They learned that he had been killed, allegedly by a group of men who had attacked the school. However, the police arrested the men in charge of the school and charged them with murder.

