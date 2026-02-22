Tyla revived her past beef with Yung Miami, who accused her of stealing the hit song Chanel

TheSouth African singer took to social media to make a fun video using the American rapper's song, which turned into a viral moment

Yung Miami shared her thoughts on Tyla choosing to post her newly released song

Tyla became a trending topic on social media because of her latest dance video on TikTok. The Water singer was trending with Yung Miami again, months after the rapper claimed Chanel was originally her song.

Yung Miami caught wind of Tyla's puzzling TikTok featuring her new music. The American rapper reacted to Tyla's post on 21 February 2026 that amassed viral attention.

Tyla's video dancing to Yung Miami's new song left people convinced she was being petty over their past beef. The American rapper saw Tyla's usage of the song as a compliment. She took to X and bragged that her new song was so irresistible that Tyla could not help but dance to it. Read her post below:

Americans join Yung Miami roast over Tyla

Tyla supporters were quick to remind the American that her song was not performing well on YouTube. Some joked that they wanted Tyla to hijack the song. Many pointed out that Yung Miami's new song was still struggling with 44, 000 views over two days on YouTube.

Americans made videos in stitches over Tyla's petty video, and some also dragged Yung Miami's response:

Read the comments below:

@kesego_motlhwe remarked:

"Yohh!!!That's enough ok enough! Ya'll better not turn around and say tigers were trolling Miami when it's Miami fans doing this. I don't like u but the song is catchy and will do well youu fine hot woman."

@ungodlykristy took aim at Yung Miami's music:

"Tyla clears your entire discography without JT, btw."

@ajspriority commented:

"She’s giving you your payback of free promo and it still won’t hit the charts."

@zacisontime wrote:

"You better say thank you Tyla for the free promotion."

@BardisMedia remarked:

"Girl here you go.. this gotta be playful cause you just looking bothered, ,, take it and say thank u or shut up."

@sundayservlces pointed out:

"Girl even Tyla's fingers are getting more streams than all your songs combined."

@stuncalis slammed Yung Miami:

"Girl humble yourself diddy bird… say Thank you Tyla."

@Ike_nanoo was convinced Yung Miami's song would flop:

"Now let’s see if you can touch her numbers, Caresha."

Cardi B brings out Tyla to perform hit 'Nice Guy' on tour

Briefly News previously reported that rapper and mother of four, Cardi B, returned to the stage for her Little Miss Drama tour. She and Tyla had the crowd singing along to their collab during a performance.

Cardi B brought Tyla to the Los Angeles tour stops at the super-packed Kia Forum. They performed their smash hit, Nice Guy.

After a wave of online hate, Cardi B defended Tyla from the American bullies. This came after Tyla shared that she identifies as Coloured and not black.

