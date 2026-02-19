“Calculated Moves”: Dancing Maths Teacher Entertains South Africa

A maths teacher's dance moves captured attention at Maphephetha Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal

The viral TikTok video, which amassed nearly three million views, also saw the man's colleagues cheering him on

Comments flooded in, showcasing members of the online community's playful engagement and humour

A maths teacher from Maphephetha Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal had everyone cheering as he showed off his awesome dance moves that even had the internet rooting for him.

As the music played, the unnamed man pulled out all his moves, making sure he hit every beat. While the crowd of learners wasn't present in the video, their excited shouting could definitely be heard as their teacher even got down low. The man's colleagues close by showed the same enthusiasm, getting up from their seats and wearing big smiles as they watched the front-row show.

Take a look at the TikTok video posted on the school's account below:

The viral video, which has garnered nearly three million views since its publication on 14 February 2026, invited thousands of members of the online community to the comment section. In true South African fashion, people shared their jokes and puns.

@gugu_au jokingly stated:

"Calculated moves."

@user71152717122106 laughed and said:

"I thought he lost balance and was about to fall, yet he was balancing the equation."

@molemolekutle wrote in the comment section:

"Born to be a dancer, forced to be a teacher."

Assuming the educator's personality, @black__butterfly2 remarked:

"It’s always those shy ones with the killer dance moves."

@deekaenoks happily added under the post:

"The maths teacher ate and left no crumbs. He represented all teachers well."

@lealee_75 asked the online community:

"What kind of teachers were teaching us back then?"

