“You Definitely Have Rhythm”: Man’s ‘Pantoffel Skoffel’ Dance Amuses South Africans
- A local content creator showcased his epic dance moves in a viral 'pantoffel skoffel' video
- The man, of course, wore slippers as he danced and acted out the moves to the song
- Social media users expressed joy and admiration for the Afrikaner man's unique choreography
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
An Afrikaner content creator named Boela Meyer flexed his dance moves as he performed the 'pantoffel skoffel' to a local song. His choreography entertained people on the internet, who were also confused after hearing the lyrics.
Boela uploaded a clip of himself dancing in his comfortable slippers on 9 February 2026, where he effortlessly acted out the words of the song.
He asked social media users:
"What do you guys think about 'pantoffel skoffel?'"
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Take a look at the Afrikaner man's dancing in the Facebook reel posted on Boela's account below:
Briefly News was unsuccessful in finding the artist or origin behind the song.
'Pantoffel skoffel' amuses South Africans
The viral video had hundreds of members of the online community heading to the comment section with their thoughts about the unique dance moves.
Carolann Martin Lourens shared under the post:
"I love it. The guy makes me want to dance in my slippers."
Claire Cronje told people online:
"I like this song. I'm so glad there is a song for us who love to wear our slippers, and our slipper wearers are also very good dancers."
Mariana Jacobs said to Boela:
"You make a person want to dance. You have the vibe!"
Mientjie Boughman added in the comment section:
"Cute! You bring a smile to my face with your silliness."
An impressed Eliza Julius remarked:
"You definitely have rhythm. Movement will always be life."
3 Other stories about Afrikaners dancing
- In another article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner man became a viral sensation after using AI to dance.
- A viral Facebook video showed a group of Afrikaners enjoying themselves at a local groove, sparking conversations about unity and culture.
- An Afrikaner man showcased his killer dance moves while entertaining the people he was with at a local campsite.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za