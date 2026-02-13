A local content creator showcased his epic dance moves in a viral 'pantoffel skoffel' video

The man, of course, wore slippers as he danced and acted out the moves to the song

Social media users expressed joy and admiration for the Afrikaner man's unique choreography

A man confidently danced in his slippers.

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner content creator named Boela Meyer flexed his dance moves as he performed the 'pantoffel skoffel' to a local song. His choreography entertained people on the internet, who were also confused after hearing the lyrics.

Boela uploaded a clip of himself dancing in his comfortable slippers on 9 February 2026, where he effortlessly acted out the words of the song.

He asked social media users:

"What do you guys think about 'pantoffel skoffel?'"

Take a look at the Afrikaner man's dancing in the Facebook reel posted on Boela's account below:

Briefly News was unsuccessful in finding the artist or origin behind the song.

'Pantoffel skoffel' amuses South Africans

The viral video had hundreds of members of the online community heading to the comment section with their thoughts about the unique dance moves.

The online crowd shared their views.

Source: UGC

Carolann Martin Lourens shared under the post:

"I love it. The guy makes me want to dance in my slippers."

Claire Cronje told people online:

"I like this song. I'm so glad there is a song for us who love to wear our slippers, and our slipper wearers are also very good dancers."

Mariana Jacobs said to Boela:

"You make a person want to dance. You have the vibe!"

Mientjie Boughman added in the comment section:

"Cute! You bring a smile to my face with your silliness."

An impressed Eliza Julius remarked:

"You definitely have rhythm. Movement will always be life."

