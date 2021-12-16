83-year-old Antoinette Swart bagged her sixth degree from Stellenbosch University and peeps could not be more impressed

At her grand age, she believes that education and learning have no end and that everyone should make the most of their opportunities

Peeps from all over Mzansi came across the post shared by the University about Swart and congratulated her on yet another win

Stellenbosch University (SU) wowed the nation when they shared a story about 83-year-old Antoinette Swart. Swart bagged her PhD in Ancient Cultures this week at the university, making it her sixth degree from the institution.

Swart hails from George and stated that learning never stops. She revealed that she had not intended to pursue her sixth degree but two friends had persuaded her to do so - her friends are professors at SU.

She believes that peeps should make the most of all opportunities presented to them and although it takes time and hard work, she says that the rewards are never-ending.

This 83-year-old woman stunned the nation after she bagged her sixth degree this year. Image: Stellenbosch University

Speaking to SU, Swart said that there is no end to the fountain of knowledge and that there is so much in the world to learn. Take a look at the institution's post about her below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left for her:

Deirdre Els Louw said:

"Wow Antoinette, congratulations!!!!"

TJ Manatsa shared:

"Inspirational!"

Adre van Schalkwyk wrote:

"Fantastic! What an example! Congratulations!"

Nicky Steenstra commented:

"Once again, many many congratulations to you Dr Swart! You are a role model! Not just for your granddaughter, Dr. Elanij Swart, who also just received her doctoral degree, but for me and many others!"

Tania Wait responded with:

"Congratulations, Antoinette. You are such an inspiration."

