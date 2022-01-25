A luxury home realtor from Gauteng shared the stunning R8.4 million home he recently sold online

Mpho Botha is just 21 years old and is changing the real estate game as he continues to sell pricey homes in Sandton and Hyde Park

Mpho's post quickly filled up with excitement from social media users who congratulated the young realtor on his successful sale

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

21-Year-old luxury realtor Mpho Botha recently listed a property for R8.4 million and shared images of the stunning house on Twitter. From the picturesque exterior to the spacious interior, the home is to-die-for.

The property listing was shared on the bluebird app in October last year. On Monday, 24 January, Mpho successfully sold the pricey abode. The mansion, situated in Centurion, wowed netizens who also congratulated the young man for making such a big sale.

Selling such an expensive property in just a few months is an achievement worth celebrating and Mpho wasted no time in responding to all the well wishes he received online.

This young realtor banged out a massive R8.4 million sale which took him less than 4 months. Image: @mphobotha_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Take a look at his post about the newly sold home below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Netizens congratulate Mpho on his huge sale

@2020Funiwe said:

"Bathong, congratulations Mpho."

@DlalaChampion shared:

"Wow, congratulations."

@MushHerMajesty asked:

"How do we celebrate? Congratulations."

@IamTomBruce responded with:

"Go get them, buddy."

@FaneleKhumal12 tweeted:

"Movement"

@korkied added:

"Wow, congrats..."

Luxurious R4.95m home in Gauteng gains Mzansi’s attention: ”I can pay over 99 years”

In other news about the young realtor, Briefly News previously reported that luxury realtor Mpho Botha graced the Twitter timeline with a stunning R4.95m industrial home in the Copperleaf Golf Estate, Gauteng.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom modernised homestead caught the attention of Saffas from all walks of life. Mpho shared snaps of the inside of the house and the beautiful outside as well as an aerial shot.

The home was painted in a sleek slate grey colour with wood finishings. The interior has an open brick setting that is absolutely picturesque. South Africans were finding all kinds of ways to get their hands on the attractive residence.

Source: Briefly News