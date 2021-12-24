Duduzane Zuma has made his father, former president Jacob Zuma a proud man by getting elected the ANC chairperson of Ward 11 Newlands East

Duduzane was voted in after being well received by community members in Newlands last week

Zuma took the opportunity to have a sit down with his son give him advice as he takes on an important role

NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma is beyond proud of his son, Duduzane Zuma's latest achievement.

Duduzane was recently elected the African National Congress's chairperson of Ward 11 in Newlands East, KwaZulu-Natal. Duduzane received great support from the Newlands community.

Jacob Zuma is proud of the journey Duduzane Zuma is taking be becoming the ANC chairperson in Ward 11 in Newlands East. Image: winstoninnes/ Instagram

Duduzane's win of the chairperson position will help him get one step closer to being the next president of the ruling party, a position he is vying for next year at the next ANC conference, according to TimesLIVE.

Zuma gives Duduzane advice as he takes on his new role

In an Instagram video post of Zuma and Duduzane seated and having a conversation, Zuma expressed how proud he is of his son.

Zuma told his son that being elected as the chairperson is an important achievement and furthermore it is essential to belong to a branch.

"Why is it important? If you are a member of a branch you can have the opportunity important discussions about the ANC," said Zuma.

Zuma went on to say that he and other comrades began their careers as branch leaders which led to bigger roles.

“I feel proud. We all started there, but we ended up somewhere,” said Zuma.

Zuma advised Duduzane to listen to branch members and listen to their interests. He also advised Dudduzane to lead and serve the community.

The video post:

South Africans comment on Zuma's relationship with Duduzane

South Africans cannot get enough of the father and son relationship Zuma and his son have. Some took online to show their appreciation in the comment section:

samke8704 said:

"I just love the relationship My President has with his kids, Congratulations my #Dzz2 I love the guy he is true to himself and also loves the community as such as for his Father haaa man that's my Hero❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ndix100 said:

"Walking the talk both Dad and Son truly admirable ✊"

iam.trevor07 said:

"As the saying goes, those who have gone before are the ones who can show the path "

wallace_cloud said:

"Knowledge transfer... the past shapes the future."

sindiso.ngwenya said:

"We all dream of this as fathers."

mslepaaku said:

"Look at their hands, their fingers like father like son."

