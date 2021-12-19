Zikalala claims KwaZulu-Natal ANC is not anti-Ramaphosa

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala has said that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was not anti-Ramaphosa

The ANC in KZN has asked the national leadership to support former president Jacob Zuma in court

Zikalala that the ANC has always welcomed debate and for people to have their own ideas

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala said that the province's support for Jacob Zuma must not be interpreted as being anti-Ramaphosa.

The KZM provincial executive had lobbied the national leadership of the ANC to support Jacob Zuma as "friends of the court".

Sihle Zikalala says that just because the KZN ANC supports Jacob Zuma does not make it anit-Ramaphosa. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Zikalala said that ANC members should be allowed to debate and disagree on issues without being labelled as pro-Zuma or anti-Ramaphosa.

He also slammed the culture of "ja bass" and said that it did not belong within the ANC according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The RET faction has recently backed former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma as the new chairperson of the eThekwini region.

Zikalala accused the RET faction, which is strongly pro-Zuma, of stifling debate. He did acknowledge that the ANC leadership has been slow to implement the more radical policies adopted by the ruling party according the HeraldLIVE .

Duduzane Zuma: RET faction backs former president's son as leader

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the faction within the ANC that supports radical economic transformation (RET) is backing former president Jacob Zuma's son, Dudzane Zuma.

They want him to lead the eThekwini region and are supporting his bid to become a candidate for the chair of the region.

The RET faction believes that Duduzane's chances of leading the region have been improved after he was successfully elected as chair of the Durban ANC branch.

“Not another Zuma”: Saffas react to Poll on whether Duduzane would make a good SA president

Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans see Duduzane Zuma as eye candy and to others, he is suited to be the next president of South Africa. Despite all the challenges facing his dad, the son of Jacob Zuma seems to have it all going for him.

According to some peeps, the young Msholozi would make a good president but he is carrying the 'wrong' surname. That is according to a regular social media user, @LeleMbinda.

Duduzane may be one of the good looking men in Mzansi and having the privilege of growing in a controversial family might dent his chances, but some people are adamant that he has what it takes and he must push for being a statesman.

Source: Briefly.co.za