Elements of the radical economic transformation (RET) is backing Duduzane Zuma to lead the eThekwini region

Supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and pushing for him to a candidate

Duduzane recently was elected as a chairperson of the ANC Ward 11 in Newlands in Durban

DURBAN - The faction within the ANC that supports radical economic transformation (RET) is backing former president Jacob Zuma's son, Dudzane Zuma.

They want him to lead the eThekwini region and are supporting his bid to become a candidate for the chair of the region.

The RET faction believes that Duduzane's chances of leading the region have been improved after he was successfully elected as chair of the Durban ANC branch.

The Citizen reports that former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters are now backing Duduzane to take her place.

In return, Gumede wants to run for a senior position with the provincial executive according to TimesLIVE.

