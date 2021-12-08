South Africans are airing their sentiments when it comes to Duduzane Zuma’s credentials to lead Mzansi

The social media space is currently reacting to a poll by Briefly News on whether Duduzane Zuma can lead South Africa as a president

This comes after one social media user feels the charming youngster can lead the nation but he comes from a 'wrong' family

Many South Africans see Duduzane Zuma as eye candy and to others, he is suited to be the next president of South Africa. Despite all the challenges facing his dad, the son of Jacob Zuma seems to have it all going for him.

According to some peeps, the young Msholozi would make a good president but he is carrying the 'wrong' surname. That is according to a regular social media user, @LeleMbinda.

Duduzane may be one of the good looking men in Mzansi and having the privilege of growing in a controversial family might dent his chances, but some people are adamant that he has what it takes and he must push for being a statesman.

Briefly News conducted a short survey and asked social media users if they feel so or otherwise. We now collect your thoughts and find out what do you make of Zuma’s leadership credentials.

The post reads:

Mluja Madela said:

“Not another Zuma, No.”

Bibi Ramadie said:

“Presidency isn't based on looks, it's a constitutional mandate and wants a charismatic leader who can serve the nation selflessly. Not all people know him especially those who are politically ignorant.”

Stanley Enyinnaya said:

“Only those who do not understand politics see Zuma as a bad president. Ask yourself this question.....During the reign of President Jacob Zuma, how many times did you experience load shedding in your area?”

Muzi Nhlapo said:

“Only desperate ladies think that this nonsense can be a President, and I'm sure they're unemployed as we speak.”

Nono Liswazi said:

“Malema should be the president.”

Wanda Combi said:

“This is must come to end, South Africa belongs to its citizens, not to #Zuma family.”

Kingsley Nkwatse said:

“If Duduzane thinks he's influential enough to be the President of SA, he must not use the ANC to achieve his personal ambitions. Let him start his own party and use his influence to convince the majority of South Africans to vote for him.”

