Former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma is making strides in his bid to become the next president of the African National Congress

Duduzane was recently elected as the chairperson of the ANC's branch in Newlands, Durban at a biennial general meeting

Duduzane went to the meeting driving a yellow taxi, however, social media users think his move was merely just for show

DURBAN - Duduzane Zuma who is the son of former President Jacob Zuma is making political strides in his bid to run the African National Congress in the future.

Duduzane was elected as the ANC chairperson and Ward 11 in Newlands, Durban on Thursday, 16 December. The voting took place at the Newlands East community hall during the ANC branch's biennial general meeting.

Duduzane Zuma is the new ANC chairperson at Ward 11 in Newlands, Durban. Image: Phill Magakoe & @KulanCool/ Twitter

ANC eThekwini branch spokesperson, Ntando Khuzwayo says Duduzane played a major role in getting people to attend the meeting and even went as far as fetching people from their homes, according to The Witness.

Khuzwayo says the Newlands hall has sentimental value to Duduzane because he was elected chairperson and also got married there a few years prior.

The South African reports that Duduzane began his campaign for the post in July and has great support from the younger ANC members who consider him to be part of the ANC’s ‘radical economic transformation’ (RET) faction.

Duduzane drives to the ANC biennial meeting driving a taxi

Social media users were abuzz following a video of Duduzane rolling to the biennial meeting in Newlands driving a yellow taxi.

Some people found the footage quite hilarious, while other's questioned if Duduzane was really the future of the ANC.

The post:

Take a look at some comments below:

@Sphektekular89 said:

"This is supposed to be our incoming president in 2024 ‍♂️ The bar is too low in the ANC "

@Hlabirwa_Bro said:

"We are still gonna suffer for years with this kind of excitement because someone is driving a taxi? The bar for us blacks is not only lowered but diminished completely "

@jschnitzer6 said:

"Everything is just staged nowadays, the real stuff is on mobicell."

@BuzileV said:

"I can hear him say “This was a beautiful experience.“ "

