The strict measures regarding Covid-19 have left many South Africans feeling unhappy and one guy has composed a song

An unidentified man is singing about President Cyril Ramaphosa revealing his concerns for yet another tight lockdown and liquor bans

The viral video was shared by Kulani and there are funny comments on it and many believe the guy is seriously talented

A man is seen singing about President Cyril Ramaphosa and suggesting he is worried that the head of state will introduce another lockdown. The man can be seen playing the guitar and his song means he hopes the African National Congress leader doesn’t bring strict measures ahead of Christmas.

The guy’s video is going viral and he is really talented despite the fact that he says Ramaphosa loves to close down taverns and ban booze. South Africans are finding the clip hilarious and Briefly News looks at the reactions from the footage.

The Twitter account holder, @KulaniCool, dropped the clip to his fans and there are funny remarks. He wrote:

“Guys let's spread this, we can't let such talent go to waste.”

One talented guy singing about President Cyril Ramaphosa is keeping Mzansi happy. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

The post reads:

@Mavuthel17 said:

“Cyril Ramaphosa can close all taverns but can't close Johnny Walker, Johnny is champion.”

@Kgour75 said:

“Much appreciated.”

@Kagishojonas said:

“This guy is from Thaba Nchu.”

@Phastarico said:

“Go to Khayelitsha Site C taxi rank guys who sing there even the likes of Ntandos, Nathi, Vusi Novas bites the dust, It's pure talent,”

@KingYamanyora said:

"Sekunjalo?”

South Africans are worried another lockdown is looming as President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with the NCCC

Checking a related article, Briefly News posted that the new Covid19 variant has raised concerns around the world, however, South Africans seem more worried because the new strain could mean the implementation of a hard lockdown.

In response to the concerns around the new strain, President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Sunday, 28 November.

The agenda of the meeting will be the development of the pandemic as well as a scientific briefing on the new Covid19 variant, according to a report by News24.

The office of the presidency says the outcomes of the meeting between the President and the NCCC will be discussed a few days after the meeting.

The government continued to encourage citizens to continue wearing masks, sanitising and washing their hands. South Africans were also urged to get vaccinated against the coronavirus because vaccines have been proven to protect people against getting seriously ill after contracting the coronavirus.

