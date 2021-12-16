The National Coronavirus Command Council will not be making any changes to the current lockdown restrictions

The council and Department of Health say there is no need for stricter regulations because hospitalisations are still low

South Africans have taken to social media to thank Deputy President David Mabuza for keeping the country on Level 1

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can enjoy their festive season following the National Coronavirus Command Council has made the decision to keep the country in Adjusted Alert Level 1 despite the ongoing fourth wave.

The Minister of Health Joe Phaahla says although the Omicron variant is highly infectious, the number of people being hospitalised because of severe disease is relatively low.

South African will remain on Adjusted Alert Level 1 says the NCCC. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Phaahla says the department has been tasked by the NCCC to continue monitoring the numbers of people getting hospitalised as well as the infection and mortality rates, reports News24.

The minister has confirmed that the increasing number of infections is being driven largely by the new variant.

Phaahla says South Africans are encouraged to go out in their numbers to get the Covid19 vaccine before travelling. The department will have pop-up vaccination sites at roadblocks to reach more people, reports eNCA.

The Department of Health will work with all provinces to ensure that there are enough vaccination sites available across the country.

Take a look at what South Africans have to say about Mzansi staying on Level 1:

@smuremela said:

"Why is President @DDMabuza not addressing us? We want a family meeting."

@D_Bhekza said:

" I'm the chair in this meeting. Science aside I'm saying......" David Mabuza. Please fire Cyril the power is yours. "

@gopolang6 said:

"@paballo_patsa first Corona command council chaired by his excellency DD decided that we remain on Level 1 "

@WaMphuthi said:

"These are good news. It is a good departure to the so called #FamilyMeeting. Next announcement should be lifting disaster management act..."

@Imisebe1 said:

"I feel for the first time since this started, the numbers coming out are close to accurate especially considering the whole world is watching."

@KhumaloWisey said:

"If Cyril was not sick he would have taken us to Lockdown level 3 now. Thank you DD Mabuza."

Locals online jokingly credit Deputy President David Mabuza for a better SA

Briefly News previously reported that in only his second day as the Acting President, South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza was hot on the lips of locals online as he trended on Twitter for most of Tuesday afternoon.

It comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa handed Mabuza the reins while he self-isolates in Cape Town, having tested positive for Covid-19, the Presidency confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

There were various reactions to Ramaphosa's decision to delegate the role of the country's first citizen to Mabuza, not least on social media, where netizens made various jibes at the country's current state of affairs.

