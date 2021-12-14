Social media was abuzz with talk of David Mabuza's impact on the country in only his second day in office

In a series of impractical jokes, the Deputy President was sensationally credited for plenty of heroics

Without waiting for a second invitation, Briefly News takes a look at all the funny DD commentary that was shared

In only his second day as the Acting President, South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza was hot on the lips of locals online as he trended on Twitter for most of Tuesday afternoon.

It comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa handed Mabuza the reins while he self-isolates in Cape Town, having tested positive for Covid-19, the Presidency confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

David Mabuza is the talk of the town on social media. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

There were various reactions to Ramaphosa's decision to delegate the role of the country's first citizen to Mabuza, not least on social media, where netizens made various jibes at the country's current state of affairs.

There was a flood of tweets shared around Mabuza, with no definitive or singular topic at the forefront for locals, leaving the floor open for others who were keen to join the bandwagon to share whatever thoughts they had.

Peeps offered the most hilarious commentary, including how Mabuza is certain to end the Covid-19 pandemic if he stays in office since infections had supposedly "dropped" since he took office.

Butt of South Africa's joke

Seeing how sensationalised everything was, other users of the microblogging platform waxed lyrical over how there hasn't been any load shedding since DD stepped into his temporary role. Meanwhile, others still praised DD for his "ability to stop the rain".

Briefly News takes a look at all the interesting sentiments expressed below.

@sephiritsikeli wrote:

"I am sure that David Mabuza will put an end to #COVID19 if he stays in office longer."

@Collen_KM said:

"Under Cyril Ramaphosa I was a very struggling celebrity then David Mabuza took over now I am getting gigs left and right, I am flourishing under DD shame."

@Imahlobo05 added:

"David Mabuza’s first day as acting President & it’s already sunny! #CyrilRamaphosa."

@babeotswejang offered:

"President David Mabuza on his 1st day in charge has delivered a sunny weather, wa bereka mos ntate o."

@KingMntungwa mentioned:

"David Mabuza the best President we've all been waiting for."

