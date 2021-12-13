South Africans have taken to social media to express their views on Deputy President David Mabuza taking over for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has Covid-19

Some South Africans have wished the president a speedy recovery while others believe that Ramaphosa is no longer in a position to promote vaccination

The president's office reports that he has retained a positive disposition and due to the vaccine, he is not experiencing severe symptoms

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced this morning (13 December) that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will need to self-isolate and take a break from his duties.

The Deputy President David Mabuza will be fulfilling Ramaphosa's duties while he recovers. Mondli Gungubele, the minister in the presidency, stated that Ramaphosa is "in good spirits."

Gungubele added that the president's positive test result should serve as a reminder that people need to be vaccinated as it is the vaccine that is protecting Ramaphosa from severe symptoms, TimesLIVE reports.

David Mabuza will be taking over President Ramaphosa's duties while he recovers from Covid-19. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa reacts to Mabuza taking over and Ramaphosa testing positive

South Africans took to social media to voice their opinions about Mabuza taking over the president's duties as well as Ramaphosa's positive Covid-19 status. Briefly News has rounded up a few:

@Tumzaza3 asked:

@RealEvidence3 said:

"Speedy recovery. He is a human being just like us. Get well soon Matamela. "

@David_94__ shared:

"You must be naive if youu believe that this whole cooked story is true."

@Dmurder7 said:

@Happy830101628 said:

"Get well soon Mr President, the country needs you."

@ChrisChrizozo1 believes:

"Christmas lockdown will be announced by Mabuza so all the anger goes to him."

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the office of the President announced on Sunday night, 12 December that President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be self-isolating in Cape Town in keeping with Covid-19 protocols.

Ramaphosa apparently started to experience symptoms after attending the last apartheid president FW De Klerk's state memorial service in Cape Town over the weekend.

Gungebele noted that the president had tested negative for Covid19 when he returned from his state visit in Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December.

