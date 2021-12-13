President Cyril Ramaphosa will be off duty this coming week after he tested positive for Covid19 over the weekend

The office of the Presidency notes that Ramaphosa tested positive following his attendance of FW De Klerk's state-sanctioned memorial service

South Africans have shared their thoughts about Ramaphosa testing positive and one person noted that the president could work from home

CAPE TOWN - The office of the President announced on Sunday night, 12 December that President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid19 and will be self-isolating in Cape Town as per Covid19 protocols.

Ramaphosa reportedly started feeling symptoms after attending the last apartheid president FW De Klerk's state memorial service in Cape Town over the weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be isolating in Cape Town after testing positive for Covid19. Images: ER Lombard & Sharon Seretlo

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele stated that hygiene protocols were followed at the memorial service and everyone in attendance wore face masks and maintained social distancing, according to a News24 report.

Ramaphosa is being treated for mild Covid symptoms by the South African National Defence Force military doctors.

Ramaphosa tested negative when he returned to South Africa

Gungebele noted that the president had tested negative for Covid19 when he returned from his state visit in Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December.

He added that Ramaphosa has been fully vaccinated and that his infection should serve as a caution that all citizens need to be vaccinated.

Deputy President David Mabuza to take over presidential duties

With Ramaphosa unable to perform his duties this week, Deputy President David Mabuza will be handling all presidential duties until Ramaphosa makes a full recovery, reports TimesLIVE.

Here's what South Africans have to say about Ramaphosa testing positive:

@4Real4Real3 said:

"The problem is “clever” South Africans pushing ineffective vaccines which pose more danger than a help. And the demonisation of wise South African independent thinkers who choose natural immunity over artificial. More vaxxed people are getting infected and it’s the vaccines' fault."

@OF_747 said:

"It's tough being David, the man did not work the whole year and now he has to start working in Dezemba."

@MAWG42 said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa can work from home, can’t he? Like the majority of us have been doing for 2 years."

@Sfiso64354841 said:

"Can Mabuza just call a meeting and cancel lockdown?"

@Mosiuoar1 said:

"Ramaphosa has handed all the responsibilities to DD Mabuza, who is also working from home. The country is on autopilot from now on."

South Africans fear that a tighter lockdown looms as Omicron spreads

Briefly News previously reported that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet to discuss the pandemic. The country is nervous about the possibility of tighter Covid 19 restrictions being implemented before Christmas.

Following the discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid 19, cases in South Africa have dramatically increased. The new variant virus is spreading far more quickly than before, prompting concerns over the future.

City Press reported that President Ramaphosa might have no choice but to make changes to current lockdown restrictions in reaction to the rapid rise in infections. Under the current Level 1 lockdown restrictions, South Africans can attend indoor gatherings with as many as 750 people and 2 000 people in an outdoor venue.

