President Cyril Ramaphosa played his part over the weekend and read out the eulogy at FW De Klerk's memorial service

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to allow De Klerk to rest in peace even though he has a controversial legacy

Some South Africans on social media have rejected the president's call and say they cannot allow De Klerk to rest in peace

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - During the state-sanctioned memorial service of the last apartheid president FW De Klerk held in Cape Town over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to De Klerk by reading out his eulogy.

Ramaphosa also took the opportunity to urge South Africans to release De Klerk and allow the former deputy president to rest in peace.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid his final respects to FW De Klerk over the weekend. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa took note of the role De Klerk played in the formation of the Constitution and also acknowledged that the controversial figure was born in Africa, which makes De Klerk a child of the African soil, reports SABC News.

He urged all South Africans, whether they were in agreement with De Klerk or not, to release the former apartheid president so that he can rest in peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In his speech, Ramaphosa acknowledged that De Klerk's legacy will always be contested and that the anger towards him cannot be ignored, reports the Daily Maverick.

He added that the injustices of the past cannot and should not be forgotten and the position De Klerk occupied in an oppressive system.

Here's what South Africans have to say about Ramaphosa's remarks:

@Ntseku2 said:

"People with Covid sometimes don't think straight..."

@nealsmi89097894 said:

"I think it is good to lose the hate, I am so proud of our President. FW and his regime caused a lot of harm he could easily have taken the EFF's stance."

@ThabaniNgidi3 said:

"Protecting a fellow criminal and a mass murderer."

@MagabaneKK said:

"The after-effects of not listening to your employers. Having been told not to go, stand and give eulogy on FW de Clerk's memorial service on our behalf, the Republicans, look now, he is Covid-19 positive."

@Mangethe__ said:

"He's drunk, tell him, Andizi, that criminal De Klerk shall never rest in peace."

@Calyncube said:

"Did we stop him from resting if indeed is resting in peace?????"

@MuhleziNtombela said:

"His victims are not in peace."

De Klerk memorial: Protestors removed as son remembers last apartheid president

Briefly News previously reported that the state-led memorial service of former apartheid president FW De Klerk took off on rocky beginnings with protestors gathering outside the Groote Kerk in Cape Town on Sunday.

Accompanied by a heavy police presence demonstrator’s from the Abdullah Haron Foundation gathered in song, holding up placards that read:

"Ramaphosa! Justice For Apartheid Victims?"

While some South Africans have reconciled our beautiful nation's tumultuous history, protestors say the memorial service only served as a reminder of our painful past, TimesLIVE reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za