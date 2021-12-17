Duduzane Zuma rolled up to an event of some sort while driving a bright yellow taxi and had all eyes on him

The presidential hopeful has been known for making grand entrances, with previous videos being taken of him walking with his bodyguards

This new clip of him driving a typical Saffa mode of transport gained some approval and tons of questions from Mzansians

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@kulanicool has come through with yet another lit clip. The popular social media user shared a 37-second video of Duduzane Zuma driving a bright yellow kombi. Duduzane seemed to have a crowd of peeps waiting on his arrival.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma had his music blasting and the kombi was filled with people. As Duduzane arrived, peeps started making their way over to his 'taxi' with cameras in hand as the presidential hopeful stuck his hand out the window to greet everyone.

This clip of Duduzane Zuma driving a kombi has caught the attention of various locals. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Duduzane's clip gained a massive 44 500 views on Twitter and locals started discussing the businessman's hopes of being the head of the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some South Africans want to know why Duduzane gets so much attention

@ManchiMarebane said:

"Why are these people acting like Duduzane is a celebrity? Geez."

@Sphektekular89 wrote:

"This is supposed to be our incoming president in 2024. The bar is too low in the ANC."

@ckalushic63 shared:

"Mxm aaaaaaaaaaah for what? O kare are they seeing Jesus?"

Other Saffas think Duduzane is just vibes

@Celiwe24692645 responded with:

"You gotta love this guy."

@Siphesihle44 tweeted:

"Secure the votes Nxamalala! Man's been really working hard for resonance... From 'Imali Eningi' challenge to MacG interview to Ayikhale with Ngizwe and now to driving a kombi!!"

@ntoshanem added:

"Looks like fun was had by all, good December vibes but haters will hate nonetheless."

"President bae": Duduzane Zuma's saucy shirtless snap has peeps thirsting online

Previously, Briefly News reported that a shirtless snap of Duduzane had locals wiping drool from the corners of their mouths. The son of former president Jacob Zuma shared the snap of himself holding a surfboard while wearing nothing but swim shorts.

The viral nature of his post prompted Briefly News to reshare it on our Facebook page. Readers were dying to know more about Duduzane's love life as they asked question after question about the local hunk.

Unfortunately for many, Duduzane is married to a stunning Durban woman named Shanice Stork. The two tied the knot in May, 2015, according to IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za